2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Rockets vs. Warriors Game 4, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

They needed overtime to do it, but the Houston Rockets got a much-needed victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their second-round series on Saturday night.

Kevin Durant and James Harden dueled in the second half, and in the end, it was the reigning regular season MVP who got the better of the reigning Finals MVP. Durant finished with 46 points in yet another brilliant postseason performance, while Harden led the Rockets with 41 points, nine rebounds and six assists, including two clutch baskets late in overtime to help seal the win for Houston. Harden and Co. also got a bit of help from Steph Curry, who botched a dunk in the closing seconds of overtime, after which the Warriors essentially conceded.

With the series now 2-1 in favor of the Warriors, each team will be eager to pick up a win in a pivotal Game 4. Can the Rockets defend their home court and even the series up at 2-2? Or will the Warriors take a commanding 3-1 lead back to Oracle Arena for Game 5?

We'll find out on Monday night.

Warriors: Ever since Kevin Durant arrived in Golden State, there's been a running discussion about how much his accomplishments matter due to the fact that the Warriors have always been Steph Curry's team. But regardless of where you stand on that debate, it's time to recognize that without Durant the Warriors would be in a world of trouble against the Rockets. He's averaging 36.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in this series, while Curry has been struggling, going for just over 18 points a game and shooting 25 percent from 3. And of course, there was Curry's missed dunk late in overtime in Game 3 which sealed the Warriors' loss. Regardless of the simmering debate about who's the better player, the Warriors need both of them to play well in Game 4.

Rockets: The Rockets aren't quite as good this season as they were last season, but they've shown throughout this series that they're still capable of challenging the Warriors. After two tough losses on the road in Games 1 and 2, they bounced back with a clutch win in Game 3 to keep their season alive -- at least for now. But they'll need another win in Game 4, or it's going to be awfully tough for them. Yes, the Warriors have a history with blowing the 3-1 lead, but the Rockets can't expect that to happen again. Aside from another strong game from Harden, the Rockets also need someone else to step up and help him out. In Game 3 Eric Gordon poured in 30, while Iman Shumpert provided a surprising spark with 10 points. Whether it's them, or someone else like Austin Rivers or PJ Tucker, the Rockets need solid performances from some of their role players.

The Rockets showed a lot of heart in taking Game 3, but they needed overtime and sub-par performances from both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to do so. Game 4 should be competitive with the Rockets' season on the line, but a bounce-back game from Curry will push the Warriors to victory and a 3-1 lead.