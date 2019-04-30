2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Game 2, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction
The Denver Nuggets will look to take a 2-0 lead over the Portland Trail Blazers
The Denver Nuggets were taken to the brink of elimination by the San Antonio Spurs in their opening round series.
However, Denver was able to dispatch of San Antonio in Game 7 and ultimately were able to pick up right where they left off in the Western Conference semifinals against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Nuggets came away with a 121-113 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 1 on Monday behind 37 points from Nikola Jokic while Jamal Murray scored 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Guard Damian Lillard was just as efficient with 39 points in the loss while Enes Kanter added 26 for Portland.
Here's everything you need to know about the first matchup in this series.
No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers
How to watch Game 2
- Date: Wednesday, May 1
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV channel: TNT
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Online streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)
- Odds: Nuggets -3.5 (Over/Under 217.5)
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Who wins the 2019 NBA Finals? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back to win the NBA Finals, all from the proven model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.
Game 2 storylines
Trail Blazers: Portland may have come up short in Game 1, but the Trail Blazers proved that they are more than capable of being an offensive juggernaut against one of the premier teams in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers shot over 50.0 percent from the field and Damian Lillard continued to be lethal from the perimeter as he drilled four threes in Game 1.
Nuggets: Denver may have struggled with San Antonio, but the Nuggets really excelled from an offensive standpoint in the first game of their second round series. Jokic absolutely thrived on the interior despite having to deal with Kanter. In addition to scoring 37 points, Jokic also managed to be efficient from beyond the arc with three successful shots from long-range in five attempts. The Trail Blazers are certainly going to have to try and make life a little more difficult for Jokic if they want to avoid going down 2-0.
Game 2 prediction, pick
Game 1 certainly didn't disappoint as far as the offensive firepower was concerned. More of that can be expected in Game 2 and this is one that Portland definitely needs to steal. The Trail Blazers will take care of business on the road and even the series.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Popovich to sign Spurs extension
Popovich's most recent five-year contract ended with San Antonio's Game 7 loss to the Nugg...
-
Celtics vs. Bucks Game 2 odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Celtics vs. Bucks game 10,000 tim...
-
Curry's foul issues a major GS storyline
The Rockets and Warriors have history with Foster, but this is Curry's problem and has been...
-
Top Picks: NBA playoffs, Kentucky Derby
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Officials take center stage in GSW-HOU
As Scott Foster's crew refs Game 2, there's some pregame controversy brewing
-
How Nuggets exploited Blazers defense
The pick-and-roll remains one of the most effective tools in basketball, and it's working for...