2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Game 5, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction
The series shifts back to Denver for a crucial Game 5
After a demoralizing loss in quadruple overtime in Game 3, it would have been understandable if the Denver Nuggets came out a bit shellshocked in Game 4. But to their credit they pulled out another dramatic victory over the Portland Trail Blazers to tie their thrilling series at 2-2.
Jamal Murray stepped up with 34 points to lead all scorers, Will Barton knocked down some clutch 3s down the stretch and of course Nikola Jokic was as steady as always, registering his fourth triple-double of the playoffs with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Portland made a strong push to get back into the game after the Nuggets briefly pushed their advantage to double digits early in the fourth quarter, but they were never able to grab the lead.
Now, the series will shift back to Denver for a critical Game 5. Whoever wins will then have two games to close things out and advance to the Western Conference finals.
How to watch Game 5
- Date: Tuesday, May 7
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV channel: TNT
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Online streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)
- Odds: Nuggets -4.5 (Over/Under 213.5)
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Game 4 storylines
Trail Blazers: The Trail Blazers cruised past the Thunder in five games in the first round in large part due to the brilliance of Damian Lillard. His series-winning buzzer beater and 50-point effort in Game 5 was most notable, but he was incredible throughout that series. He hasn't quite been on that level against the Nuggets though. That isn't to say he's been bad -- though he's been much less efficient -- but he hasn't been brilliant. The Trail Blazers might need him to be on Tuesday night though, as they head to Denver, where the Nuggets have lost just nine times all season including the playoffs.
Nuggets: The Nuggets deserve a ton of credit for how they've responded to adversity in the postseason so far. There were all sorts of questions about how this team would perform when the playoffs rolled around, and there's no question they've faced some challenges. But every single time they've had a response. They went down 2-1 against the Spurs, then battled back to win that series in seven games. Now in the second round they lost a heartbreaking Game 3 on the road in quadruple overtime, then bounced back less than 48 hours later to steal a game in Portland and even the series. All of a sudden, they can take control of the series with a win at home on Tuesday night.
Game 4 prediction, pick
The Nuggets could have folded after that brutal loss in Game 3, but they brought the series back to Denver tied at 2-2. At home for Game 5, they now have the momentum in this series and will continue their dominance at home with another big win.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: 76ers vs. Raptors Game 5
The 76ers and Raptors will both look to regain the lead in the series
-
How to watch: Rockets-Warriors Game 4
The Rockets will look to defend their home court and tie the series at 2-2
-
How to watch: Bucks at Celtics Game 4
Boston can even things up with a Game 4 win on Monday ... or fall behind 3-1 with the series...
-
Warriors vs. Rockets odds, Game 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Warriors vs. Bucks game 10,000 tim...
-
Nuggets vs. Blazers: Series breakdown
The Nuggets head back to Denver on Tuesday for Game 5 with a chance to take a 3-2 series l...
-
Raptors vs. Sixers: Series breakdown
The Raptors take a 2-2 series back to Toronto for Game 5 on Tuesday