2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Game 5, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

After a demoralizing loss in quadruple overtime in Game 3, it would have been understandable if the Denver Nuggets came out a bit shellshocked in Game 4. But to their credit they pulled out another dramatic victory over the Portland Trail Blazers to tie their thrilling series at 2-2.

Jamal Murray stepped up with 34 points to lead all scorers, Will Barton knocked down some clutch 3s down the stretch and of course Nikola Jokic was as steady as always, registering his fourth triple-double of the playoffs with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Portland made a strong push to get back into the game after the Nuggets briefly pushed their advantage to double digits early in the fourth quarter, but they were never able to grab the lead.

Now, the series will shift back to Denver for a critical Game 5. Whoever wins will then have two games to close things out and advance to the Western Conference finals.

How to watch Game 5



Date: Tuesday, May 7



Tuesday, May 7 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV channel: TNT



TNT Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker

fuboTV (try it for free) Odds: Nuggets -4.5 (Over/Under 213.5)

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason.

Game 4 storylines

Trail Blazers: The Trail Blazers cruised past the Thunder in five games in the first round in large part due to the brilliance of Damian Lillard. His series-winning buzzer beater and 50-point effort in Game 5 was most notable, but he was incredible throughout that series. He hasn't quite been on that level against the Nuggets though. That isn't to say he's been bad -- though he's been much less efficient -- but he hasn't been brilliant. The Trail Blazers might need him to be on Tuesday night though, as they head to Denver, where the Nuggets have lost just nine times all season including the playoffs.

Nuggets: The Nuggets deserve a ton of credit for how they've responded to adversity in the postseason so far. There were all sorts of questions about how this team would perform when the playoffs rolled around, and there's no question they've faced some challenges. But every single time they've had a response. They went down 2-1 against the Spurs, then battled back to win that series in seven games. Now in the second round they lost a heartbreaking Game 3 on the road in quadruple overtime, then bounced back less than 48 hours later to steal a game in Portland and even the series. All of a sudden, they can take control of the series with a win at home on Tuesday night.

Game 4 prediction, pick

The Nuggets could have folded after that brutal loss in Game 3, but they brought the series back to Denver tied at 2-2. At home for Game 5, they now have the momentum in this series and will continue their dominance at home with another big win.