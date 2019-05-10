2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Game 7, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction, picks

The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers have gone back-and-forth throughout their Western Conference semifinal series and Game 6 was no different.

Portland came away with a hotly contested 119-108 victory over the Nuggets behind the top-notch play of guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Lillard led the way with 32 points on 11-of-23 shooting, including six makes coming from beyond the arc. McCollum was just as dangerous with 30 points on 12-of-24 shooting to go along with six rebounds.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray carried the offensive load for the Nuggets like they have throughout the series. Jokic finished the game with 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting and secured 10 rebounds while dishing out eight assists. Murray added 24 points and shot 3-of-6 from three-point range.

How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Game 7



Date: Sunday, May 12



Sunday, May 12



Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV channel: TBD



TBD Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Streaming: TBD

TBD Odds: Nuggets -5.5 (Over/Under 212.5)

TV listings

All NBA playoff games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Key players

Game 7 storylines

Trail Blazers: As has been the case over the past several seasons, the stellar backcourt of Lillard and McCollum led the way in Game 6 when the Trail Blazers needed a win to stay alive. Lillard and McCollum combined for 62 of the team's points and knocked down eight shots from long-range between the two of them. What was even more impressive was McCollum's bounce back performance after he scored just 12 points in a Game 5 loss. If both star guards are knocking down their shots, it could be a long evening for the Nuggets

Nuggets: Denver has continued to ride on the back of Jokic throughout the postseason. Game 6 marked the fifth double-double of the series for Jokic, who continues to dominate in a multitude of different areas. Game 7 could really come down to which big man is able to impose his will in the paint on both ends of the floor. Enes Kanter may have only had 6 points on Thursday, but still managed to secure 14 rebounds and be a force inside. Jokic will need to show why he's one of the most versatile big men in the league when push comes to shove in Game 7.

Game 7 prediction, pick

The Nuggets and Trail Blazers have fought tooth-and-nail in a tight series. Both sides certainly have showcased their firepower, but the Trail Blazers are riding high after a Game 6 victory. Portland has just enough to squeak out a win and will take Game 7.