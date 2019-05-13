2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Warriors vs. Blazers Game 1, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis

The Western Conference Finals is set to tip off on Tuesday night when the top-seeded Golden State Warriors host the third-seeded Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1. The series will serve as a showcase for two of the league's best backcourts.

After taking down the Houston Rockets in six games in the semifinals, the Warriors will be looking to advance to the NBA Finals for the fifth consecutive season, while the Blazers are looking to return to the Finals for the first time since 1992. The two teams split the regular season series between them at two games apiece.

The Warriors will be short-handed to start the series at least, as Kevin Durant has been ruled out of Game 1 due to the calf strain that he suffered against the Rockets in the semis. DeMarcus Cousins is also still sidelined for Golden State with a torn quadriceps muscle, although he hopes to return at some point during the series against the Blazers.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 1 between the Warriors and Blazers.

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers, Game 1



Date: Tuesday, May 14



Tuesday, May 14 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California

Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California TV channel: ESPN



ESPN Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Online streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Odds: Warriors -8 (Over/Under 218.5)

TV listings

All games from the Western Conference finals will air on ESPN.

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Who wins Warriors vs. Blazers? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see the Game 1 pick against the spread, all from an advanced computer model that's up over $3,000 on top-rated picks this season.

Storylines

Trail Blazers: When Jusuf Nurkic went down with his gruesome, season-ending leg injury in late March, the consensus was that the Blazers' season was done. They would make the playoffs, of course, and maybe win a first-round series, but no one expected they would go on a deep playoff run in the crowded West. In fact, when they were matched up with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round, almost everyone picked them to lose. And yet here they are, in the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2000, and set for a matchup against the mighty Golden State Warriors.

Warriors: For the fifth straight season, the Warriors have advanced to the Western Conference finals, and they'll be looking to make it the same number of consecutive trips to the NBA Finals. But their road to a three-peat got a bit more complicated with Kevin Durant's injury in Game 5 of their second-round series with the Rockets. Now, in year five of their dynasty, they'll have to rely on the original big three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green as much as they did in year one. Perhaps that's fitting though, with big roster changes, including a potential Durant departure -- likely in the summer.

Game prediction, pick

The Warriors are the logical pick here. They're playing at home, and they have the talent and the experience to win Game 1, and the series as a whole. While the Blazers backcourt is an advantage against most teams, Golden State might be the only team in the league with a better backcourt, and they also have a more formidable frontcourt. The Blazers are a talented team and should be able to keep it competitive, but the Warriors will start the series with a win.