2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Warriors vs. Clippers Game 4, series schedule, online stream, TV channel, odds, matchups

After making NBA history by blowing a 31-point lead in a Game 2 loss, it was safe to assume the Warriors would come out with some extra motivation on Thursday. We were right. Now, the defending champions will look to keep that momentum rolling when Game 4 takes place on Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Golden State trounced the Los Angeles Clippers, 132-105, in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. Kevin Durant was simply phenomenal after a couple of subpar games (for his lofty standards) to start the playoffs. He scored 38 points on scorching 14-for-23 shooting, adding seven assists and four rebounds in just 29 minutes.

Stephen Curry scored 21 points in 20 minutes, while Lou Williams paced the Clippers with 16 points and six assists.

Here's everything you need to know about this first-round matchup between the Warriors and the Clippers.

No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers



How to watch Game 4

Date: Sunday, April 21



Time: 3:30 p.m. ET



Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

TV channel: ABC



ABC Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Online streaming: WatchESPN



WatchESPN Odds: Warriors -9

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).

Playoff series schedule, results



Warriors lead series, 2-1

All times Eastern

Game 1: Warriors 121, Clippers 104

Game 2: Clippers 135, Warriors 131

Game 3: Warriors 132, Clippers 105

Game 4: Warriors at Clippers, Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5: Clippers at Warriors, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Warriors at Clippers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Clippers at Warriors, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Odds and Analysis

Storylines

Clippers: The Clippers are one of the feel-good stories of the postseason, as not too many picked them to be there prior to the season's start. They will have their hands full when it comes to the Warriors, but the matchup should provide the team with some solid experience regardless.

Warriors: The Warriors enter the postseason as the heavy favorite to win their third consecutive title. The team was clearly coasting for large portions of the regular season, but now that the postseason is here, their focus and performance will likely elevate.

Matchups to watch

1. Steve Kerr vs. Doc Rivers: Two of the game's premier coaches will go head-to-head in this series. Both have had ample success in the postseason, and both know what to expect. Playoff basketball becomes much more of a chess match, as teams play each other multiple times in a row, and it will be interesting to see how these two counteract each other.

2. Patrick Beverley vs. Steph Curry: Beverley likes to make things as difficult as possible for his opponents, and he will surely be tasked with trying to slow Curry at times throughout the series. A matchup between the league's deadliest shooter and one of its most tenacious defenders promises to be exciting.

3. Draymond Green vs. His emotions: Green led the league with 16 technical fouls during the regular season, and his emotions have gotten the best of him in the postseason in the past. The Warriors won't want to lose Green for a game due to suspension (we all remember what happened when that occurred in 2016), so he will have to try to keep himself in check.

