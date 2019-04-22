2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Warriors vs. Clippers Game 5, series schedule, results, online stream, TV channel, odds, matchups

The Golden State Warriors suffered a surprising loss in Game 2 of their first-round series with the Los Angeles Clippers, but they quickly reminded everyone why they're the better team in this matchup by going on the road and winning two straight to take a 3-1 series lead. Game 4 on Sunday afternoon wasn't easy, but the Clippers' hard work couldn't make up for the gap in talent, and the Warriors held on for a 113-105 win.

While Stephen Curry struggled to find his touch from the perimeter, Klay Thompson was feeling it in a big way as he poured in 32 points to go along with Kevin Durant's 33 points to help lead the Warriors to a victory and a 3-1 lead over their Pacific Division rival in their best-of-seven series.

Here's everything you need to know about this first-round matchup between the Warriors and the Clippers.

No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers



How to watch Game 5

Date: Wednesday, April 24



Wednesday, April 24 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California

Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California TV channel: TBD



TBD Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Online streaming: FuboTV



FuboTV Odds: Warriors -14, Over/Under 235

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).

Playoff series schedule, results (Warriors lead series 3-1)

*All times Eastern

Game 1: Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)

Game 2: Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)

Game 3: Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)

Game 4: Warriors 113, Clippers 105 (Box Score)

Game 5: Clippers at Warriors, Wednesday, April 24, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Warriors at Clippers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Clippers at Warriors, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Odds and Analysis

Storylines

Clippers: The Clippers are one of the feel-good stories of the postseason, as not too many picked them to be there prior to the season's start. They will have their hands full when it comes to the Warriors, but the matchup should provide the team with some solid experience regardless.

Warriors: The Warriors enter the postseason as the heavy favorite to win their third consecutive title. The team was clearly coasting for large portions of the regular season, but now that the postseason is here, their focus and performance will likely elevate.

Matchups to watch

1. Steve Kerr vs. Doc Rivers: Two of the game's premier coaches will go head-to-head in this series. Both have had ample success in the postseason, and both know what to expect. Playoff basketball becomes much more of a chess match, as teams play each other multiple times in a row, and it will be interesting to see how these two counteract each other.

2. Patrick Beverley vs. Steph Curry: Beverley likes to make things as difficult as possible for his opponents, and he will surely be tasked with trying to slow Curry at times throughout the series. A matchup between the league's deadliest shooter and one of its most tenacious defenders promises to be exciting.

3. Draymond Green vs. His emotions: Green led the league with 16 technical fouls during the regular season, and his emotions have gotten the best of him in the postseason in the past. The Warriors won't want to lose Green for a game due to suspension (we all remember what happened when that occurred in 2016), so he will have to try to keep himself in check.

