2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Warriors vs. Clippers Game 6, series schedule, results, online stream, TV channel, odds, matchups
The Warriors get another chance to close out the Clippers on Friday in Game 6 at the Staples Center
It's been an unusual start to the 2019 NBA playoffs for the defending champion Warriors, who have been unable to put away their first-round opponent -- at home.
Top-ranked Golden State fell at the hands of Los Angeles in a 129-121 defeat in Game 5, marking the second time this series where they've stumbled at Oracle, including a historic meltdown in Game 3.
While the Warriors try and close out the series on the road in Game 6 and advance to face into the semifinal round to face the Houston Rockets, the Clippers probably won't go out without a true fight at the Staples Center.
Here's everything you need to know about this first-round matchup between the Warriors and the Clippers.
No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers
How to watch Game 6
- Date: Friday, April 26
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Online streaming: WatchESPN
- Odds: Clippers +10 (Over/Under 233)
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).
Playoff series schedule, results (Warriors lead series 3-2)
*All times Eastern
- Game 1: Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 4: Warriors 113, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Clippers 129, Warriors 121 (Box Score)
- Game 6: Warriors at Clippers, Friday, April 26, 10 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 7*: Clippers at Warriors, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Who wins the 2019 NBA Finals? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back to win the NBA Finals, all from the proven model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.
Storylines
Clippers: The Clippers are one of the feel-good stories of the postseason, as not too many picked them to be there prior to the season's start. They will have their hands full when it comes to the Warriors, but the matchup should provide the team with some solid experience regardless.
Warriors: The Warriors enter the postseason as the heavy favorite to win their third consecutive title. The team was clearly coasting for large portions of the regular season, but now that the postseason is here, their focus and performance will likely elevate.
Matchups to watch
1. Steve Kerr vs. Doc Rivers: Two of the game's premier coaches will go head-to-head in this series. Both have had ample success in the postseason, and both know what to expect. Playoff basketball becomes much more of a chess match, as teams play each other multiple times in a row, and it will be interesting to see how these two counteract each other.
2. Patrick Beverley vs. Steph Curry: Beverley likes to make things as difficult as possible for his opponents, and he will surely be tasked with trying to slow Curry at times throughout the series. A matchup between the league's deadliest shooter and one of its most tenacious defenders promises to be exciting.
3. Draymond Green vs. His emotions: Green led the league with 16 technical fouls during the regular season, and his emotions have gotten the best of him in the postseason in the past. The Warriors won't want to lose Green for a game due to suspension (we all remember what happened when that occurred in 2016), so he will have to try to keep himself in check.
2019 NBA Playoff Bracket
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA DFS lineups, best picks for April 26
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
NBA playoffs scores, highlights, results
Jokic set a Nuggets record, but the Spurs weren't ready for their season to end on Thursda...
-
Celtics legend Havlicek dies at 79
The Celtics released a statement about Havlicek's death Thursday
-
Warriors vs. Rockets odds, Game 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Clippers vs. Warriors game 10,000...
-
NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the complete schedule and results for the first round of the NBA playoffs, along with viewing...
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
A look at every series in the NBA postseason