2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction
The Warriors will try to take both games at Oracle before the series shifts to Houston for Games 3 and 4
What would be a Golden State Warriors-Houston Rockets series be without drama?
The top-ranked Warriors took Game 1, 104-100, but the Rockets had all sorts of complaints about the officiating, particularly in regards to the way Golden State encroached on the landing space of jump shooters. James Harden was especially upset about what he felt was a missed call on a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
The NBA announced in the Last Two-Minute Report that Harden was indeed not fouled, though it did admit three missed calls that all favored the Warriors down the stretch. That won't do much to make the Rockets feel better, but a win in Game 2 would do the trick.
Here's everything you need to know about Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2.
No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets
How to watch Game 2
- Date: Tuesday, April 30
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California
- TV channel: TNT
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Online streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)
- Odds: Warriors -5.5 (Over/Under 220.5)
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Who wins the 2019 NBA Finals? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back to win the NBA Finals, all from the proven model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.
Game 2 storylines
Rockets: Houston is all too familiar with coming up just short against the Warriors, and it happened again Sunday afternoon. Just as they did in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals last season, the Rockets struggled from 3 in Game 1, going 14-of-47 from downtown. That, combined with some poor officiating down the stretch, made the Rockets rue the fact they couldn't steal a win in Golden State despite some poor play from the Warriors. They'll need to shoot the ball better in Game 2 if they want to avoid falling down 2-0.
Warriors: Golden State was not 100 percent heading into Game 1. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were both dealing with ankle sprains and neither had a great game, combining for just 31 points on 10-of-25 shooting from the field, though Curry did hit a huge 3 down the stretch. They got the win though, which was all that mattered. Kevin Durant led the way with 35 points, once again showing how important he is to their team. But while they may have gotten the win in Game 1 despite not playing great, they'll have to be better in Game 2.
Game 2 prediction, pick
The Warriors shot poorly from 3 -- 7-of-21 for 31.8 percent -- turned the ball over 20 times and got bad performances from Curry and Thompson, yet they still managed to win Game 1. And they should win Game 2 as well. Despite their ups and downs this season, they're still the most talented team in the league.
