2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Warriors vs. Rockets Game 3, live updates, TV channel, odds, prediction

The Golden State Warriors have the opportunity to really put the pressure on the Houston Rockets on Saturday night should they come out on top in Game 3 of their best-of-seven series.

While the first two matchups in this series have been close, the defending champions managed to protect their home court and come out on top to carry a 2-0 lead into Game 3 at the Toyota Center on Saturday night. If that trend continues, the Rockets will be staring elimination in the face against one of the greatest rosters that the league has seen in quite some time.

However, should the Rockets find their groove and pick up a win in Game 3 then the series changes completely. Houston has a dangerous enough offensive attack where they could get hot and conceivably even things up on their home floor which would make this, essentially, a best-of-three series.

If the Rockets want that to happen, they will need standout performances from James Harden, Chris Paul and the rest of Mike D'Antoni's rotation as Kevin Durant and the Warriors have shown that they're a tough team to slow down over the course of the opening two games.

How to watch Game 3



Date: Saturday, May 4



Saturday, May 4 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



8:30 p.m. ET Location: Toyota Center -- Houston

Toyota Center -- Houston TV channel: ABC



Game 3 storylines

Warriors: One of the most noticeable parts of the Warriors postseason run has been the play of Kevin Durant. While it's not surprising that the All-Star forward is putting up big numbers, Durant is absolutely playing out of his mind. During the first two games of the series, Durant has put together averages of 32.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. Durant has been the best player on the court time and time again and the Rockets have really had a tough time slowing him down.

Rockets: Houston enters Game 3 with quite a bit on the line. Many expected this series to be a very long one, but that may not hold true if they don't come up with a pair of victories over the next two contests. The Rockets definitely were balanced in Game 2, but it's really going to come down to what happens on the defensive end. Golden State shot 46.2 percent from the field and the trio of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson combined to score 71 points. If Houston wants to win this series, they're going to have to be more disciplined on the defensive end.

Game 3 prediction, pick

It certainly wasn't the start to the series that the Rockets envisioned. However, Houston still was right there in both of the games thus far and some home cooking will definitely be beneficial. It should be a close contest, but the Rockets will win at least one of these games at home. Houston won't want to go down 3-0, so they'll get this one.