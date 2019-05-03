2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Warriors vs. Rockets Game 3, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets did battle in the 2018 Western Conference Finals and it certainly was a compelling series that went to seven games. If not for Chris Paul suffering a hamstring injury, perhaps the Rockets would've faced the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Golden State came away with a 104-100 win in Game 1 despite a lot of controversy surrounding the officiating.

In Game 2, not nearly as much was made about the officiating and the Rockets gave the Warriors everything that they had. James Harden missed a significant portion of Game 2 after being poked in the eye by Draymond Green. Harden still finished with 29 points on the night and six Rockets finished in double figures, including Austin Rivers adding 14 points off the bench.

How to watch Game 3



Date: Saturday, May 4



Saturday, May 4 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



8:30 p.m. ET Location: Toyota Center -- Houston

Toyota Center -- Houston TV channel: ABC



ABC Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Online streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)

fuboTV (try it for free) Odds: Rockets -3.5 (Over/Under 221.5)

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).

Odds and Analysis

Game 3 storylines

Warriors: One of the most noticeable parts of the Warriors postseason run has been the play of Kevin Durant. While it's not surprising that the All-Star forward is putting up big numbers, Durant is absolutely playing out of his mind. During the first two games of the series, Durant has put together averages of 32.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. Durant has been the best player on the court time and time again and the Rockets have really had a tough time slowing him down.

Rockets: Houston enters Game 3 with quite a bit on the line. Many expected this series to be a very long one, but that may not hold true if they don't come up with a pair of victories over the next two contests. The Rockets definitely were balanced in Game 2, but it's really going to come down to what happens on the defensive end. Golden State shot 46.2 percent from the field and the trio of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson combined to score 71 points. If Houston wants to win this series, they're going to have to be more disciplined on the defensive end.

Game 3 prediction, pick

It certainly wasn't the start to the series that the Rockets envisioned. However, Houston still was right there in both of the games thus far and some home cooking will definitely be beneficial. It should be a close contest, but the Rockets will win at least one of these games at home. Houston won't want to go down 3-0, so they'll get this one.