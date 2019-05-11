2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Warriors vs. Rockets Game 6, live updates, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

If the Houston Rockets want their season to extend beyond Friday night, they will need to pick up a win in Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors to force a do or die matchup on Sunday.

However, luckily for Houston, the task may have gotten a tad easier after Kevin Durant suffered a calf strain that will keep him of the lineup for at least Game 6, possibly more. In a 104-99 Warriors Game 5 victory, Klay Thompson led the way with 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting while knocking down five of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. Stephen Curry also added 25 points while Durant had 22 before being forced from the contest.

In a losing effort, All-Star guard James Harden scored 31 points while dishing out eight assists. From an offensive standpoint, the Rockets struggled as they only shot 41.8 percent from the field. There are a number of fascinating storylines to watch as the two teams do battle in Game 6.

Game 6 storylines

Warriors: The path to the NBA Finals becomes a tad murkier for the Warriors with Durant being out of the lineup for at least Game 6. Durant was playing out of his mind during the series and now Golden State will be without two All-Stars in Durant and DeMarcus Cousins. The Warriors will have to depend on the two players that helped make the team's dynasty what it is today in Curry and Thompson. The "Splash Brothers" combined to drill eight 3s in Game 5 and will need to continue to excel from the perimeter if the Warriors want to close out this series.

Rockets: While being down 3-2 in the series isn't great news, the Rockets don't have to fend off quite as much firepower from the Warriors. The Rockets are definitely capable of coming out with a win in Game 6, especially due to the relative depth that Houston possesses. Five players finished in double-figures in Game 6 with Eric Gordon adding 19 points, and he was one of three Rockets that knocked down a trio of 3s. If Houston can continue to be balanced, a Game 7 could definitely be in the cards.

Game 6 prediction, pick

It's not going to be an easy task for Golden State without Durant in the lineup. With the Rockets having the home-court advantage, they come away with the win and cover the spread to send the series game to Oracle for Game 7.