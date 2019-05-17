2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Game 2, live updates, online stream, TV channel, date, time, odds

The Warriors didn't need Kevin Durant to win Game 1 -- Stephen Curry made sure of it.

Curry had all sorts of freedom, and used it to drain nine 3-pointers and score 36 points to help Golden State cruise to a 116-94 victory on Tuesday night for a 1-0 series lead. Klay Thompson also stepped up, delivering 26 points to help out his backcourt partner.

On the other side, the Blazers' star backcourt struggled. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum nearly had more turnovers than baskets, as they turned the ball over 10 times compared to 11 made field goals. They'll need much better production if the Blazers have any shot at splitting the series at Oracle.

How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game 2



Date: Thursday, May 16



Thursday, May 16 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California



Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California TV channel: ESPN



GameTracker Odds: Warriors -7 (Over/Under 219.5)

All games in the Western Conference finals will air on ESPN.

Odds and Analysis

Key Players

Storylines

Trail Blazers: Despite a confounding defensive game plan, poor performances from both Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum and a whopping 21 turnovers, the Blazers actually managed to hang around for much of Game 1. They even had the deficit down to six points for a brief moment early in the fourth quarter, but as the final result showed, that wasn't sustainable. Still, it could perhaps give them a bit of confidence moving forward that if they clean things up they can compete with the Warriors. It may not be enough to win against the more talented and experienced bunch, but the Blazers can play far better than they did in Game 1. They'll need to prove that on Thursday night, though. Otherwise they'll be in a really tough spot.

Warriors: The Warriors are still the Warriors, even without Kevin Durant. His absence let the team revert to the style that made them so popular a few years ago, as Steve Kerr put the ball in Steph Curry's hands and let him run the show. The result was a thrilling performance from the two-time MVP and a 22-point win in Game 1. With Durant likely out for Game 2, we should expect more of the same from the Warriors. They're the better team, and they proved it on Tuesday night. But can they keep it up? We've seen throughout the regular season and in the first two rounds of the playoffs that they get a bit lackadaisical and are prone to let-down games.

Game prediction, pick

The Blazers likely won't let Steph Curry walk into however many 3s he wants in Game 2, but there's a reason the Warriors were heavy favorites in this series. It may not be as easy as Game 1, where they were in cruise control for the second half, but they're the better team, and they should defend home court and go up 2-0.