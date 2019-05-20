2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Game 4, live stream, TV channel, date, time, pick, odds

The Golden State Warriors are just one victory away from sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers and winning the Western Conference for the fifth straight season. That being said, it hasn't been as easy as the 3-0 series lead would indicate.

Despite being down by nearly 20 points for the second consecutive game, the Warriors battled all the way back in the second half on Saturday night to stun the Blazers and steal Game 3, 110-99. Steph Curry continued his torrid pace, Draymond Green put together one of his best playoff games ever, while Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum continued to struggle.

Down in a massive hole, the Blazers will try to become the first team in NBA history to win a playoff series after going down 3-0. Their chances are super slim, though, and to make it even worse, Lillard isn't at 100 percent due to separated ribs he suffered in Game 2.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 4:

How to watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Game 4



Date: Monday, May 20



Monday, May 20 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon



Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon TV channel: ESPN



ESPN Live stats: GameTracker



GameTracker Streaming: Watch ESPN

Watch ESPN Odds: Blazers +2.5 (Over/Under 219)

TV listings

All Western Conference finals games will air on ESPN.

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines



Warriors: Golden State has continued to find success without Kevin Durant, winning four straight games now since he suffered a calf strain in Game 5 of its second-round series with the Rockets. There's been plenty of discussion about whether or not they're better without K.D., but at the very least they play a far more exciting style, Durant's absence forces Kerr to make Steph Curry the primary option on offense, and they run all sorts of pick-and-roll actions instead of iso-ball. It's the style that made everyone fall in love with the Warriors in the first place, and as the past few weeks have shown, it's still pretty successful. It will be quite interesting to see what happens when Durant returns -- both in terms of how the Warriors play, and how well they do.

Blazers: Portland has had a tremendous run this postseason, reaching the conference finals for the first time in 19 years despite playing without Jusuf Nurkic for the entire playoffs. And while the Blazers are crashing out in pretty heartbreaking fashion against the Warriors, the truth is that they've just run up against a better team. Even without Durant, the Warriors have an unreal collection of talent, and it's proven to be too much for the Blazers -- especially with Lillard not 100 percent. Their season isn't officially done yet, but when it does come to a close, hopefully Blazers fans will be able to look back on it fondly, and admire what their team was able to do the past few weeks.

Game Prediction and Pick



The Warriors are just a far better team, and after battling back from near 20-point deficits in each of the past two games, it's hard to see how the Blazers will be able to get a game from them. After those two crushing defeats, and facing a 3-0 series deficit, the Blazers' morale has to be pretty low. The Warriors will sense this and finish them off in Game 4.