2019 NBA Rising Stars rosters: Ben Simmons, Luka Doncic, Trae Young headline U.S., World teams
The game will once again feature a U.S. vs. World format
Last week we learned the 10 players who would start in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, as well as the game's two captains. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead their own squad, and will be joined by Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and James Harden.
We don't yet know the full rosters, as the reserves will be chosen by the coaches and announced on Thursday. However, we now have the full rosters for another event at All-Star Weekend: The Rising Stars game, which will be played on Friday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. ET.
Team U.S.
- Jarrett Allen -- Brooklyn Nets
- Marvin Bagley III -- Sacramento Kings
- Lonzo Ball -- Los Angeles Lakers
- John Collins -- Atlanta Hawks
- De'Aaron Fox -- Sacramento Kings
- Jaren Jackson Jr. -- Memphis Grizzlies
- Kyle Kuzma -- Los Angeles Lakers
- Donovan Mitchell -- Utah Jazz
- Jayson Tatum -- Boston Celtics
- Trae Young -- Atlanta Hawks
Team World
- OG Anunoby -- Toronto Raptors
- Deandre Ayton -- Phoenix Suns
- Bogdan Bogdanovic -- Sacramento Kings
- Luka Doncic -- Dallas Mavericks
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -- Los Angeles Clippers
- Rodions Kurucs -- Brooklyn Nets
- Lauri Markkanen -- Chicago Bulls
- Josh Okogie -- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Cedi Osman -- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Ben Simmons -- Philadelphia 76ers
The honorary coach for the U.S. team will by Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics, while future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki will serve as honorary coach for the World team.
Originally the Rookie Challenge, the game has changed formats a number of times, and since 2015 has been contested under the U.S. vs. World format, with both rookies and sophomores competing on each team.
The Sacramento Kings lead the way with three different players in the game, while the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets each have two players.
