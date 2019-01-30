2019 NBA Rising Stars rosters: Ben Simmons, Luka Doncic, Trae Young headline U.S., World teams

Last week we learned the 10 players who would start in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, as well as the game's two captains. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead their own squad, and will be joined by Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and James Harden.

We don't yet know the full rosters, as the reserves will be chosen by the coaches and announced on Thursday. However, we now have the full rosters for another event at All-Star Weekend: The Rising Stars game, which will be played on Friday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

Team U.S.

Team World

The honorary coach for the U.S. team will by Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics, while future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki will serve as honorary coach for the World team.

Originally the Rookie Challenge, the game has changed formats a number of times, and since 2015 has been contested under the U.S. vs. World format, with both rookies and sophomores competing on each team.

The Sacramento Kings lead the way with three different players in the game, while the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets each have two players.