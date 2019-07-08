2019 NBA Summer League: Full schedule, how to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channels, highlights

The NBA offseason is rolling along, and with the draft all wrapped up and free agency nearly settled as well, the next big event on the calendar is the various summer leagues. There were two minor events in Utah and California with a few teams in each, but the main event is the Las Vegas Summer League, which kicked off on Friday.

All 30 teams are involved this year, along with the national teams from Croatia and China. They'll all play at least four games during the preliminary round which runs from July 5-11. From there, the top eight teams will play in a single-elimination tournament from July 13-15, while the remaining 24 teams will play one consolation game on either July 12 or 13.

Every single game in Las Vegas will be available for viewing on national TV, and it will be our first chance to see some of the top picks from last month's draft. Here's all you need to know about how to watch Las Vegas Summer League, including the full schedule and how to watch the games.

2019 NBA Las Vegas Summer League

Dates: July 5-15



July 5-15 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada



Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN U, NBA TV



ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN U, NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV -- watch for free (games on NBA TV) | WatchESPN (games on ESPN networks)



fuboTV -- watch for free (games on NBA TV) | WatchESPN (games on ESPN networks) Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ

Monday, July 8

All times Eastern

Tuesday, July 9

All times Eastern

Croatian National Team vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 3:30 p.m. -- NBA TV



Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. -- ESPN 2



Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks, 5:30 p.m. -- NBA TV



Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz, 6 p.m. -- ESPN 2



Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. -- NBA TV



Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. -- ESPN 2



New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors, 9:30 p.m. -- NBA TV



Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets, 10 p.m. -- ESPN 2



Los Angeles Clippers vs. Washington Wizards, 11:30 p.m. -- NBA TV



Wednesday, July 10

All times Eastern

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons, 3 p.m. -- NBA TV



Croatian National Team vs. Dallas Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. -- ESPN U



Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. -- NBA TV



Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets, 5:30 p.m. -- ESPN U



Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV



Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN 2



San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. -- NBA TV



Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks, 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN 2



Chinese National Team vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 11 p.m. -- NBA TV



Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets, 11:30 p.m. -- ESPN U



Thursday, July 11

All times Eastern

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m. -- NBA TV



Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards, 6:30 p.m. -- ESPN 2



Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. -- NBA TV



Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets, 8:30 p.m. -- ESPN U



Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m. -- NBA TV



Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 10:30 p.m. -- ESPN 2



Friday, July 12

TBD



Saturday, July 13

TBD

Sunday, July 14

TBD

Monday, July 15