2019 NBA Summer League: Full schedule, how to watch Zion Williamson, live stream, TV channels, date, time
Here's how to watch every Summer League game
The NBA offseason is rolling along, and with the draft all wrapped up and free agency nearly settled as well, the next big event on the calendar is the various summer leagues. There are two minor events in Utah and California with a few teams in each, but the main event is the Las Vegas Summer League, which kicked off on Friday.
All 30 teams are involved this year, along with the national teams from Croatia and China. They'll all play at least four games during the preliminary round which runs from July 5-11. From there, the top eight teams will play in a single-elimination tournament from July 13-15, while the remaining 24 teams will play one consolation game on either July 12 or 13.
Every single game in Las Vegas will be available for viewing on national TV, and it will be our first chance to see some of the top picks from last month's draft, including Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, who squared off in an odd matchup on Friday that ended up being postponed due to an earthquake.
Here's all you need to know about how to watch Las Vegas Summer League, including the full schedule and how to watch the games.
2019 NBA Las Vegas Summer League
- Dates: July 5-15
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN U, NBA TV
- Streaming: fuboTV -- watch for free (games on NBA TV) | WatchESPN (games on ESPN networks)
- Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ
Saturday, July 6
All times Eastern
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz, 3 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons, 3:30 p.m. -- ESPN U
- Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 5:30 p.m. -- ESPN
- Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN U
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. -- NBA TV
- New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards, 10 p.m. -- ESPN
- Chinese National Team vs. Sacramento Kings, 11 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors, 12 a.m. -- ESPN
Sunday, July 7
All times Eastern
- San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets, 3:30 p.m. -- ESPN 2
- Brooklyn Nets vs. Croatian National Team, 4 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks, 5:30 p.m. -- ESPN 2
- Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic, 6 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN
- Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat, 8 p.m. -- NBA TV
- New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns, 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN
- Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 11:30 p.m. -- ESPN 2
Monday, July 8
All times Eastern
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 3 p.m. -- ESPN U
- Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons, 5 p.m. -- ESPN U
- Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets, 5:30 p.m. -- NBA TV
- San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. -- ESPN U
- Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 9 p.m. -- ESPN U
- New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls, 9:30 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Chinese National Team vs. Charlotte Hornets, 11 p.m. -- ESPN U
- Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 11:30 p.m. -- NBA TV
Tuesday, July 9
All times Eastern
- Croatian National Team vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 3:30 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. -- ESPN 2
- Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks, 5:30 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz, 6 p.m. -- ESPN 2
- Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. -- ESPN 2
- New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors, 9:30 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets, 10 p.m. -- ESPN 2
- Los Angeles Clippers vs. Washington Wizards, 11:30 p.m. -- NBA TV
Wednesday, July 10
All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons, 3 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Croatian National Team vs. Dallas Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. -- ESPN U
- Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets, 5:30 p.m. -- ESPN U
- Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN 2
- San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks, 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN 2
- Chinese National Team vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 11 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets, 11:30 p.m. -- ESPN U
Thursday, July 11
All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards, 6:30 p.m. -- ESPN 2
- Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets, 8:30 p.m. -- ESPN U
- Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 10:30 p.m. -- ESPN 2
Friday, July 12
- TBD
Saturday, July 13
- TBD
Sunday, July 14
- TBD
Monday, July 15
- TBD
