2019 NBA trade deadline: Each team's most excitingly interesting and most boringly realistic trade piece

You know those memes that highlight the often disappointing difference between expectation and reality? Or that excellent scene from "500 Days of Summer" that perfectly illustrates the crushing anguish? That's usually what the NBA trade deadline is like.

We have these grandiose ideas about franchise-changing deals and All-Star-level players swapping teams left and right, but often it's a small piece here, a decent player there ... and before we know it the deadline has come and gone, not with a bang, but with a whimper.

So this year, let's prepare ourselves appropriately.

We've chosen two players from each team: The first is the dashing knight in shining armor, the player we really hope to see traded so we can blow up our group texts with mouth-agape emojis and "mind blown" GIFs. The second is the bridesmaid, the realistic choice -- the player who will elicit nothing more than a subtle eyebrow raise and a dismissive swipe of the notification when the deal is announced.

We can't always have an exciting trade deadline, but it's important to dream. Here's every team's most interesting and most realistic trade piece.

Atlanta Hawks

Most interesting:

The Hawks have been looking for a taker for Bazemore for quite some time, but teams have been scared off by his lofty price tag. While Bazemore could help a playoff team as a 3-and-D wing capable of getting out in transition (the Rockets come to mind), he might not find a new home due to his $19.3 million player option for next season, which he will almost assuredly opt into.

Most realistic:

A 7-footer capable of protecting the paint on defense while stepping out to hit 3-pointers on offense (38 percent this season), Dedmon is on an affordable expiring contract that could be quite attractive to a contender looking to beef up its frontcourt rotation. With John Collins emerging as a potential future All-Star, it's not hard to see the Hawks dealing Dedmon in exchange for a draft pick or a young asset.

Boston Celtics

Most interesting:

The Celtics have underachieved this season, and it seems they haven't yet figured out a way to meld all their talent into a cohesive unit. Brown is facing the brunt of the issue, putting together a horrific season while seeing his minutes dwindle. Still, the talent he displayed in his first two seasons might be enough to coerce a team into sending the Celtics a more established star, who could help Boston become an even bigger threat to win the East crown ... and possibly even challenge the Warriors should they make the Finals.

Most realistic:

Jokingly considered untradeable in Celtics circles for years, Rozier is set to be a restricted free agent at the end of the season. If Danny Ainge and the Boston front office feel he'll get an offer they're not willing to match (which seems likely given the amount of teams that will have cap space this summer), they might be better off getting something for him before the trade deadline. Like Brown, Rozier has regressed from last season, so a change at backup point guard could be in the works.

Brooklyn Nets

Most interesting:

The Nets front office made a mistake by signing Crabbe to a four-year, $75 million contract before the 2016-17 season, and they've managed to turn into a surprise Eastern Conference playoff team despite his lack of production. You'd love to see Sean Marks work some magic to flip Crabbe into another worthwhile piece to help the Nets continue their ascent into the next NBA tier (they still have Caris LeVert coming back from injury at some point), but there likely won't be many takers for Crabbe's $18.5 million price tag for next season.

Most realistic:

Napier has helped the Nets this season, but if and when LeVert comes back he'll be pushed back out of the rotation with D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris at full strength. He's shown enough this season that a team could be willing to part with a future second-rounder to get some assurance at the backup point guard position, and that might be a worthwhile move for Brooklyn.

Charlotte Hornets

Most interesting:

Walker is scheduled for a big payday this summer, and everything he says indicates that he wants to sign a max deal to stay in Charlotte. But what if he changes his mind? The Hornets are treading water and have no immediate hope of becoming a serious contender, even with Walker. If he leaves for nothing, they'll be completely destitute. It's definitely unlikely, but if the Hornets get an attractive offer for their All-Star point guard, they have to at least consider starting the rebuild with some draft assets and/or young pieces.

Most realistic:

Frank the Tank has fallen completely out of the rotation in Charlotte, behind Bismack Biyombo of all people, so it appears the Hornets have no plans for Kaminsky to play a prominent role in their future. A 7-foot stretch-five who shot 38 percent 3-pointers last season with regular playing time, Kaminsky could help space the floor for another team's bench unit. The only question is whether anyone's willing to part with assets to get him, rather than wait until his restricted free agency this summer.

Chicago Bulls

Most interesting:

This looked like a questionable signing the moment it was announced, and the experiment failed almost immediately. After moving back to his more natural power forward position with the early injury to Lauri Markkanen, Parker put up decent numbers for a horrible Bulls squad. But he fell completely out of the rotation once Jim Boylen took over, and has only recently begun to earn back his minutes. The Bulls would love to get something in exchange for Parker and his $20 million contract (with a team option for next season which -- safe to say -- will not be exercised), but at this point it's hard to see a team paying for three months of Jabari unless the Bulls take on a bad long-term contract in return.

Most realistic:

There are plenty of teams (namely the Warriors) who would be interested in Lopez if he hits the buyout market, but the Bulls are playing hardball, insisting that they won't buy out the rough-and-tumble veteran center. If teams are convinced Chicago won't change its stance, they may be willing to surrender a second-round pick or another asset to pick up Lopez and his expiring contract, though it will be hard to match salary.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Most interesting:

Love might fall under the "realistic" category had an injury not limited him to just four games this season. The entire NBA is waiting to see if he still has the ability to be the focal point of an offense without LeBron James in Cleveland, and teams will likely be reluctant to trade for Love until they see him on the court -- making the timing of the trade deadline tricky. The Cavs signed him to a monster extension over the summer, but it's fair market value if Love gets back to his 20-point, 12-rebound self.

Most realistic:

Smith has been in exile for most of the season as the Cavs looked for a way to trade him, but around this time of year teams tend to have a better idea of their needs -- and sometimes get a bit desperate. The price is low for Smith, who's had issues but also has undeniable playoff pedigree, so it's not hard to imagine a team picking him up for the stretch run. Helping his case is the fact that his salary is only partially guaranteed for next season.

Dallas Mavericks

Most interesting:

Just a couple of weeks ago it appeared that Smith was on his way out the door, but he and head coach Rick Carlisle have since buried the hatchet, and Smith has returned to the Mavs' lineup. There are still questions about his long-term fit next to budding superstar Luka Doncic, but Dallas seems to be willing to ride it out for now -- possibly because they haven't liked the offers they've gotten so far.

Most realistic:

Matthews and his expiring contract could be attractive to a contender looking for playoff depth. His defense has declined, but Matthews is still a tough, playoff-seasoned vet who's shot a consistent 38 percent 3-pointers over the course of his career. Teams should be, and will be interested.

Denver Nuggets

Most interesting:

It's crazy to think that just two seasons ago, Thomas was a second team All-NBA guard. He's been injured all season, during which guards Monte Morris and Malik Beasley have emerged as essential rotation pieces. In a backcourt already stacked with Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Will Barton, there just isn't any room for Thomas on an upstart Denver team that has a good thing going. Sadly, Thomas hasn't yet had a chance to prove his worth to any potential suitors.

Most realistic:

Craig has been a pleasant surprise over the last two seasons for the Nuggets and has started the majority of games he's played this season, but Denver would be foolish not to look for an upgrade. Adding a better shooter (Craig is at 31 percent this season) to their already potent starting lineup would give them the firepower to compete with the teams at the top of the conference. The problem is, whichever player they get would also have to provide Craig's defense, which is no easy task.

Detroit Pistons

Most interesting:

We've had about 70 games of the Blake Griffin-Andre Drummond experiment, and so far the results are ... not great. Both players have put up big numbers, but it hasn't translated to wins for a Pistons team desperate to get back to the postseason. Drummond has two more years left on his contract, so it would be wise to look for trade partners now while his value is high.

Most realistic:

Jackson is having his worst season yet in another year of not living up to the five-year, $80 million contract he signed with the Pistons before the 2015-16 season. It will be hard to find a team to take on Jackson's deal, but there could be one willing to foot the bill to have Jackson go back to the bench role in which he thrived with the Oklahoma City Thunder. It's a long shot, but he's really the only trade chip the Pistons have.

Golden State Warriors

Most interesting:

Look, this isn't happening, but Green is definitely the Warriors' most interesting trade piece. The tiff with Kevin Durant appears to be well behind both players, but it shed light on a tricky contract situation with Green, an aging fourth star whose skill set might have a hard time translating as his athleticism deteriorates. Green reportedly turned down an extension from the Warriors last summer with hopes of a max offer this offseason, so the Warriors would have to at least explore options to see what they could get for him, even if they have no intention of dealing him.

Most realistic:

The Warriors have had a revolving door at center for the past two seasons prior to the return of DeMarcus Cousins, and Jones filled in admirably before going down for the season with a pectoral injury. He played well enough to perhaps pique the interest of other teams, and he's probably expendable in the Warriors' eyes. If they could fetch something worthwhile for him, they might jump at the opportunity.

Houston Rockets

Most interesting:

It's pretty clear that the Rockets need to make a big move if they want to compete with the Warriors this season, and the only way to get that done is to include Gordon's salary in a trade. Gordon has been bad this season, shooting just 31 percent from 3 and 38 percent from the field, but another team might find him serviceable enough to include in a package for a player they're willing to get rid of.

Most realistic:

Chriss was an interesting piece when he came over from the Suns in the Ryan Anderson deal, but the team just signed Kenneth Faried so that they wouldn't have to play Chriss in Clint Capela's absence. Safe to say, head coach Mike D'Antoni isn't a fan. The 6-10 Chriss is still an intriguing prospect, though, having been drafted No. 8 overall in 2016. He's a tremendous athlete who's shown the ability to hit 3s, so a team could be willing to take him off the Rockets' hands at a rock-bottom price.

Indiana Pacers

Most interesting:

The Pacers signed Turner to a four-year, $72 million contract prior to the season, and the 22-year-old has responded with his best year yet, shooting 50 percent from the field, 40 percent 3-pointers and leading the league in blocks. The Pacers could see him as a cornerstone to pair with a hopefully healthy Victor Oladipo for the foreseeable future ... OR if the Pacers feel their ceiling is too low, they can go all-in now and trade Turner at his peak value, at least up until this point. They have another starting-caliber center in Domantas Sabonis, so if the right deal came along, it might be worth trading Turner.

Most realistic:

This spot would have belonged to Tyreke Evans were it not for the devastating injury to Oladipo. Now, with a deep playoff run likely off the table, the Pacers have to start thinking about what they can get for Young, whose $13.7 million contract expires at the end of the season. He's been playing extremely well, so there could be several teams that come calling.

Los Angeles Clippers

Most interesting:

After playing only 21 games last season, Gallinari has been healthy and productive for the Clippers, averaging his most points since 2015-16 and posting a career-high rebounding average while shooting a blistering 45 percent on 5.5 3-point attempts per game. The Clippers are mired in a dogfight to make the West playoffs, but they've made no secret that they want to lure a big free agent this summer. With that in mind they could trade Gallinari now -- set to make $22.6 million next season -- for an expiring contract, which would free up even more cap space for the summer and eliminate some positional redundancy with Tobias Harris in the process. It would be an immediate step back, but we all know Steve Ballmer has much bigger designs than the No. 8 seed.

Most realistic:

Scott's minutes have dwindled recently, as he's lost time to two-way player Johnathan Motley -- not a good sign. Scott's 3-point percentage is still good (36 percent), but his overall field goal percentage (39 percent) is way down, and he clearly hasn't fit into the Clippers' second unit the way he did in Washington last season. Scott has shown that he can be a productive member of a playoff team, so he could have some interested parties as the deadline approaches.

Los Angeles Lakers

Most interesting:

If the Lakers have dealt Ingram by the trade deadline, that means they've gone big on another superstar to put alongside LeBron James -- maybe Kemba Walker, maybe Damian Lillard. But chances are they're holding onto Ingram to go after the biggest fish of all, Anthony Davis, who likely won't be dealt until this summer at the earliest.

Most realistic:

There have already been rumors about KCP being shopped, and he seems to welcome a change of scenery. His $12 million expiring contract will work nicely as a salary-filler in a larger deal, or the Lakers could choose to swap him for a player they find more useful.

Memphis Grizzlies

Most interesting:

The Grizzlies would LOVE to get Parsons' $25 million salary for next season off the books as the franchise prepares to rebuild, but it's going to be incredibly difficult to find a team willing to take him. Parsons, who has been medically cleared and still thinks he can contribute, hasn't been a relevant NBA player since the 2015-16 season due to ravaging injuries.

Most realistic:

The Grizzlies have reportedly thrown up the white flag on Grit N' Grind, and are open to trading franchise cornerstones Conley and Gasol. Things are going to get worse in Memphis before they get better, so dealing one or both before the trade deadline seems highly likely -- assuming they can find the right partner.

Miami Heat

Most interesting:

It's pretty clear to anyone who watches Heat games that Bam Adebayo is a much more versatile, modern big to play at center. But the team has looked to trade Whiteside in the past without much success, so finding a trade partner to take on the $27 million owed to him next season is no easy task.

Most realistic:

With the return of Dion Waiters, the Heat backcourt is extremely crowded, and Ellington seems to be the odd man out for now. Teams always need shooting, and at 6-5, Ellington can hold his own defensively. There's definitely a contender out there who would gladly swoop up Ellington, and the Heat's asking price can't be very high at this point.

Milwaukee Bucks

Most interesting:

Bledsoe is having a good year for the upstart Bucks, but his fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable. He's only shooting 31 percent 3-pointers, which makes you wonder if the Bucks would consider shopping Bledsoe for a cleaner fit (Mike Conley, anyone?). Bledsoe's on an expiring deal, making him even more attractive to teams uninterested in taking on long-term money.

Most realistic:

After signing with the Bucks last summer, Connaughton has fallen out of the rotation behind Sterling Brown and George Hill. Connaughton was a productive member of the Blazers' bench last season and has played well in stretches for the Bucks, so he could help a team looking to add athleticism to its reserve unit.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Most interesting:

Dream on, Wolves fans. Wiggins' five-year max extension just kicked in this season, and he hasn't yet developed into the consistent 1b to Karl-Anthony Towns' 1a that they hoped he would. He's still only 23 years old, but the Wolves would love to at least entertain offers and give themselves options. Unfortunately it doesn't seem like many teams will come calling.

Most realistic:

Gibson fits the bill of a veteran leader brought in to help stabilize a playoff contender's rotation, and the Wolves have Dario Saric waiting in the wings as the heir to the starting power forward throne. Gibson's expiring deal only makes him that much more enticing for teams, so there's a real possibility he'll be elsewhere come Feb. 8.

New Orleans Pelicans

Most interesting:

Shield your eyes, Pels fans. There's no reason to even think for one second about trading Davis this season ... UNLESS the Pelicans are convinced he's going to reject their supermax extension offer this summer. If that's the case, it's best to start exploring options now while his trade value is at its absolute peak. If he rejects that offer, the Pelicans will have lost any leverage they may have possessed.

Most realistic:

New Orleans keeps hoping that Moore will develop into a consistent scorer alongside Davis and Jrue Holiday, but he just hasn't yet achieved that level. He's under a reasonable contract (unlike, say, Solomon Hill), and has proven himself to be a quality rotation piece. The problem is, the Pelicans need some big improvements if they're going to woo A.D., and trading away Moore probably isn't going to fetch much.

New York Knicks

Most interesting:

Kanter is on an expiring deal and hasn't had much of an impact on the Knicks roster for quite some time. The Knicks presumably think they're going to be big players in the free agent market this summer, however, so they probably won't want to take on the long-term money that would probably be required for a team to send them a pick or young asset for Kanter's services.

Most realistic:

A 39 percent career 3-point shooter, Lee has played in only 10 games for the Knicks this season as they tank try to get an extended look at their young players. The 33-year-old is owed $12.7 million next season, which could scare teams away, but a desperate team in need of wing help could do a lot worse than Lee.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Most interesting:

Grant has been a crucial part of the Thunder's success this season, so they probably have no intention of getting rid of him. But if they wanted to make a big push for another star to put alongside Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Steven Adams, Grant might be the piece that helps get it done. Grant's improving on a near-nightly basis on a team-friendly contract, so the only way the Thunder would even consider dealing him is if there was someone available who would immediately put them in the title conversation.

Most realistic:

Abrines has missed the last month or so for personal reasons, and it appears he has been jumped in the rotation by young athletes Terrance Ferguson and Hamidou Diallo. With Andre Roberson still expected to return at some point this season, that doesn't leave a lot of room for Abrines, a 6-6 shooter who many teams around the league could find a use for.

Orlando Magic

Most interesting:

The Magic signed Gordon to a rare descending contract (he makes more money this season than he will in the last year of his deal), which could be attractive to teams looking to acquire the 23-year-old forward. Gordon's points per game have gone down, but he's averaging more assists and has improved to 36 percent 3-point shooting. If the Magic decide to go all-in on the youth movement with Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bamba, they could choose to deal Gordon to make some room.

Most realistic:

Insta-offense is always coveted in the NBA, and Ross fits the bill on an expiring contract. He could serve as a hired mercenary to help an offensively challenged second unit on a playoff team, so the Magic will likely receive a few offers.

Philadelphia 76ers

Most interesting:

You wanna get nuts? Come on, let's get nuts. There have already been reports of Butler showing the slightest hint of dissatisfaction with his role in the Sixers offense (probably overblown, but notable given his history). If the front office isn't convinced that he's the right guy to pair with their two young stars, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, moving forward, they could try flipping him before the deadline. Similarly, if they have no assurance from Butler that he'll re-sign in Philly this summer, they have to think about getting something for him before it's too late.

Most realistic:

The Fultz saga is well documented, and most would agree that the best thing for both parties is for him to get a fresh start with a new franchise. That's easier said than done, since the 76ers have pretty much zero leverage given the way the 2017 No. 1 overall pick has started his career. That being said, all the moving parts around the trade deadline could provide the right opportunity for the Sixers to strike a deal.

Phoenix Suns

Most interesting:

The 2017 No. 4 overall pick has continued his wildly inconsistent play in his second season, and reports of an improved jump shot appear to have been greatly exaggerated. Still, Jackson's motor, length and athleticism are unquestionable attributes that could entice a team to trade an established player to get him.

Most realistic:

Also a former No. 4 overall pick, Bender is a 7-footer capable of stretching out to the 3-point line. He's been largely a non-factor this season after a pitiful 2017-18 campaign, but he's been able to showcase his talent a bit recently with Deandre Ayton and Richaun Holmes sidelined with injuries. Some team might want to take a chance on Bender's upside, and the asking price won't be high.

Portland Trail Blazers

Most interesting:

The Blazers have been throwing the same basic team on the floor for years, with similar results. They continue to have regular-season success, but the ceiling of a Lillard-McCollum backcourt has been called into question. With that in mind, the Blazers could finally make a move to get a new second star (a McCollum-for-Kevin Love swap has long been rumored), starting a new era of Portland basketball.

Most realistic:

Harkless has been decent in limited action this season due to injury, but the Blazers could part ways with him in order to upgrade on the wing. He's owed $11 million next season, a manageable number for a team who believes in him, and Portland could dangle him in order to get a shake-up on the roster.

Sacramento Kings

Most interesting:

After starting the year like a house of fire, Bjelica has cooled off considerably and is now in danger of falling out of the Kings' rotation entirely. There will be plenty of curious parties should the Kings put him on the block (he reportedly agreed to sign with the Sixers last summer before spurning them for the Kings), so it will be interesting to see if Sacramento is willing to bail on him so early in his three-year deal.

Most realistic:

Labissiere showed promise last season before the Kings drafted another power forward in Marvin Bagley III, signed Bjelica and got back a healthy Harry Giles. Now Labissiere is on the outside looking in, but he has the size and skill set to intrigue teams around the league, particularly struggling teams looking to catch lightning in a bottle.

San Antonio Spurs

Most interesting:

Life can be cruel in the NBA, as DeRozan found out last summer when he was traded for Kawhi Leonard. It would seem harsh for the Spurs to turn around and trade him again, and it's highly unlikely, but DeRozan has continued to perform well this season (despite completely abandoning the 3-pointer), and the Spurs might be able to flip him into a couple of assets should they so choose.

Most realistic:

Belinelli just keeps on doing what he does, so the only question is whether it'd be beneficial for the Spurs for him to do it on another team. We saw what Belinelli did for the 76ers last postseason, so some team could be quite eager to get his services and make the Spurs an offer they can't refuse.

Toronto Raptors

Most interesting:

It seems as if Valanciunas has been in Toronto forever, but he's still just 26 years old. He's been mostly relegated to the bench due to the emergence of Pascal Siakam and new head coach Nick Nurse moving Serge Ibaka to center. J.V. doesn't have the same versatile, switchy feel as those other two, but he's been productive for years in Toronto. A team could be interested in his services if the Raptors are willing to deal, but the $17.6 million player option for next season, which he'll likely opt into, makes it tough.

Most realistic:

Powell is overpaid for a guy who plays less than 20 minutes per game, but the Raptors gave him that money for a reason. Toronto's depth is well noted, and the addition of Patrick McCaw, longer and more versatile than Powell, makes Powell's position on the team a bit tenuous. Perhaps the Raptors throw in a future second-rounder to help get his contract off the books, or perhaps another team thinks it can turn him into a significant rotation player. Either way, Powell could be on his way out.

Utah Jazz

Most interesting:

The Favors-Rudy Gobert frontcourt seems like a dinosaur to the modern NBA -- it's rare to see two bigs who can't shoot playing alongside each other -- so it wouldn't be shocking to see the Jazz shopping Favors around the deadline. His contract for next season is non-guaranteed, making him easier to deal from Utah's perspective, but they probably won't want to disrupt the style that got them to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs last season.

Most realistic:

Sefolosha has been out since early January with a hamstring injury, but wasn't exactly a huge part of the rotation before that. With the emergence of Royce O'Neale, Sefolosha may be expendable, and he's one of those names that's automatically associated with a defensive stopper. A contending team could swoop him up for a potential playoff battle against a lethal scorer.

Washington Wizards

Most interesting:

Operating under the assumption that no team will take on John Wall's contract, Beal is the best chance for the Wizards to pick up significant assets moving forward. It's clear that something needs to change and, while they probably don't want to get rid of Beal, the haul they could bring in for him could re-invigorate a comatose Washington franchise.

Most realistic:

Wait, didn't he just get here? Ariza hasn't had the type of impact the Wizards were hoping for when they acquired him from Phoenix, but they can still flip him as long as he's not traded in combination with other players. There are plenty of playoff teams who would love to get Ariza (including his former Houston Rockets), so he's definitely one to keep an eye on as the deadline approaches.