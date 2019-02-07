2019 NBA trade deadline: Grades, updates, reaction to every deal, including Marc Gasol to Raptors, Markelle Fultz to Magic
Thursday was a very active day leading up to the 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline
Pencils down, hands up. The 2019 NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and no more trades can be completed.
What a day, and week, it's been. Kristaps Porzingis, Tobias Harris, Markelle Fultz and Marc Gasol have all been moved. And that's only scratching the surface.
The biggest news of the week, of course, was the Anthony Davis saga, but the Pelicans decided to hold on to their franchise superstar for now. They'll wait until the summer to re-engage in trade talks with not only the Lakers, but the Celtics, who are expected to offer a lot of assets.
Aside from the blockbuster trades that did and didn't happen, there were a number of other deals, with dozens of role players on the move across the league.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 NBA trade deadline:
Deadline Day trades
- Hawks acquire Jabari Bird from Celtics for future considerations
- Nets acquire Greg Monroe and second-round pick from Raptors
- Magic acquire Markelle Fultz from 76ers for Jonathan Simmons
- Clippers acquire Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac from Lakers for Mike Muscala
- Trail Blazers acquire Caleb Swanigan from Kings for Skal Labissiere
- Raptors acquire Marc Gasol from Grizzlies for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles, 2024 second-round pick
- Grizzlies acquire Avery Bradley from Clippers for Garrett Temple, JaMychal Green
- Pacers acquire Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin from Rockets for future second-round pick
- Bucks acquire Nikola Mirotic from Pelicans for Jason Smith, Stanley Johnson, four second-round picks
- 76ers acquire James Ennis from Rockets for 2021 second-round pick
Recap trade deadline movement
-
