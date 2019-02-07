2019 NBA trade deadline: Grades, updates, reaction to every deal, including Marc Gasol to Raptors, Markelle Fultz to Magic

Pencils down, hands up. The 2019 NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and no more trades can be completed.

What a day, and week, it's been. Kristaps Porzingis, Tobias Harris, Markelle Fultz and Marc Gasol have all been moved. And that's only scratching the surface.

The biggest news of the week, of course, was the Anthony Davis saga, but the Pelicans decided to hold on to their franchise superstar for now. They'll wait until the summer to re-engage in trade talks with not only the Lakers, but the Celtics, who are expected to offer a lot of assets.

Aside from the blockbuster trades that did and didn't happen, there were a number of other deals, with dozens of role players on the move across the league.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 NBA trade deadline:

Deadline Day trades

Recap trade deadline movement

