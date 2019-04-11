2019 WNBA Draft results: Las Vegas Aces take Notre Dame's Jackie Young with No. 1 overall pick

Early April has arrived, and that means it's time for the WNBA Draft. The 2019 edition is set for Wednesday night in New York, and the first round is now complete.

The Las Vegas Aces, picking No. 1 overall for the third straight year, took Jackie Young out of Notre Dame to start things off. Coming off a loss in the national championship game, Young decided to forego her final year of eligibility, and that proved to be a wise decision.

After that, the New York Liberty boosted their offense with Louisville guard Asia Durr, while the Indiana Fever hope they found their center for the future in Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan.

Here's a look at the full results of the first round, as well as how to watch the remaining rounds.

2019 WNBA Draft

When: Wednesday, April 10

Wednesday, April 10 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Where: Nike New York Headquarters

Nike New York Headquarters TV: ESPN 2 (First round), ESPN U (Second and third rounds)

ESPN 2 (First round), ESPN U (Second and third rounds) Streaming: WatchESPN (All rounds)

Draft Results

First Round

Las Vegas Aces -- Jackie Young New York Liberty -- Asia Durr Indiana Fever -- Teaira McCowan Chicago Sky -- Katie Lou Samuelson Dallas Wings -- Arike Ogunbowale Minnesota Lynx -- Napheesa Collier Los Angeles Sparks -- Kalani Brown Phoenix Mercury -- Alanna Smith Connecticut Sun -- Kristine Anigwe Washington Mystics -- Kiara Leslie Atlanta Dream -- Brianna Turner Seattle Storm -- Ezi Magbegor

Top prospects in attendance

Kristine Anigwe -- F, California

Kalani Brown -- C, Baylor

Napheesa Collier -- F, UConn

Sophie Cunningham -- G, Missouri

Asia Durr -- G, Louisville

Megan Gustafson -- C, Iowa

Teaira McCowan -- C, Mississippi State

Arike Ogunbowale -- G, Notre Dame

Katie Lou Samuelson -- G/F, UConn

Alanna Smith -- F, Stanford

Han Xu -- C, China

Jackie Young -- G, Notre Dame

Storylines to watch

Does Liz Cambage get traded?

The Dallas Wings' star center, who finished as runner-up in MVP voting last season, requested a trade during the offseason. That was months ago, though, and the Wings haven't been able to find a deal. She reportedly wants to play for the Los Angeles Sparks, but the Aces aren't giving up the chase amid belief Cambage would be willing to sit out the season if she isn't moved. With the season just over a month away, the draft seems like the perfect time to finally make a deal. If the Wings do pull the trigger, it could throw the entire draft into chaos.