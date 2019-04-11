2019 WNBA Draft results: Las Vegas Aces take Notre Dame's Jackie Young with No. 1 overall pick
The Liberty took Asia Durr No. 2, while the Indiana Fever selected Teaira McCowan with the No. 3 pick
Early April has arrived, and that means it's time for the WNBA Draft. The 2019 edition is set for Wednesday night in New York, and the first round is now complete.
The Las Vegas Aces, picking No. 1 overall for the third straight year, took Jackie Young out of Notre Dame to start things off. Coming off a loss in the national championship game, Young decided to forego her final year of eligibility, and that proved to be a wise decision.
After that, the New York Liberty boosted their offense with Louisville guard Asia Durr, while the Indiana Fever hope they found their center for the future in Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan.
Here's a look at the full results of the first round, as well as how to watch the remaining rounds.
2019 WNBA Draft
- When: Wednesday, April 10
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Nike New York Headquarters
- TV: ESPN 2 (First round), ESPN U (Second and third rounds)
- Streaming: WatchESPN (All rounds)
Draft Results
First Round
- Las Vegas Aces -- Jackie Young
- New York Liberty -- Asia Durr
- Indiana Fever -- Teaira McCowan
- Chicago Sky -- Katie Lou Samuelson
- Dallas Wings -- Arike Ogunbowale
- Minnesota Lynx -- Napheesa Collier
- Los Angeles Sparks -- Kalani Brown
- Phoenix Mercury -- Alanna Smith
- Connecticut Sun -- Kristine Anigwe
- Washington Mystics -- Kiara Leslie
- Atlanta Dream -- Brianna Turner
- Seattle Storm -- Ezi Magbegor
Top prospects in attendance
- Kristine Anigwe -- F, California
- Kalani Brown -- C, Baylor
- Napheesa Collier -- F, UConn
- Sophie Cunningham -- G, Missouri
- Asia Durr -- G, Louisville
- Megan Gustafson -- C, Iowa
- Teaira McCowan -- C, Mississippi State
- Arike Ogunbowale -- G, Notre Dame
- Katie Lou Samuelson -- G/F, UConn
- Alanna Smith -- F, Stanford
- Han Xu -- C, China
- Jackie Young -- G, Notre Dame
Storylines to watch
Does Liz Cambage get traded?
The Dallas Wings' star center, who finished as runner-up in MVP voting last season, requested a trade during the offseason. That was months ago, though, and the Wings haven't been able to find a deal. She reportedly wants to play for the Los Angeles Sparks, but the Aces aren't giving up the chase amid belief Cambage would be willing to sit out the season if she isn't moved. With the season just over a month away, the draft seems like the perfect time to finally make a deal. If the Wings do pull the trigger, it could throw the entire draft into chaos.
