2019 WNBA Draft: Watch online, live stream, TV channel, mock draft, storylines

Early April has arrived, and that means it's time for the WNBA Draft. The 2019 edition is set for Wednesday night in New York, and most of the expected first-round picks will be in attendance.

That includes Kalani Brown, who just led Baylor to a national championship last weekend over Notre Dame. Speaking of the Irish, Arike Ogunbowale and Jackie Young will also be in attendance after the latter decided to forego her final year of eligibility to enter the draft. Sabrina Ionescu, however, opted to stay in school, returning to Oregon for her senior season despite being projected as the No. 1 overall pick.

Ahead of Wednesday night's draft, here's all the info you need in order to watch it, as well as CBS Sports' Mock Draft, the players attending and a few key storylines.

2019 WNBA Draft

When: Wednesday, April 10

Wednesday, April 10 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Where: Nike New York Headquarters

Nike New York Headquarters TV: ESPN 2 (First round), ESPN U (Second and third rounds)

ESPN 2 (First round), ESPN U (Second and third rounds) Streaming: WatchESPN (All rounds)

CBS Sports' Mock Draft

Las Vegas Aces -- Jackie Young New York Liberty -- Asia Durr Indiana Fever -- Teaira McCowan Chicago Sky -- Kristine Anigwe Dallas Wings -- Kalani Brown Minnesota Lynx -- Arikie Ogunbowale Los Angeles Sparks -- Katie Lou Smauelson Phoenix Mercury -- Alanna Smith Connecticut Sun -- Napheesa Collier Washington Mystics -- Bridget Carleton Atlanta Dream -- Sophie Cunningham Seattle Storm -- Megan Gustafson

Top prospects scheduled to be in attendance

Kristine Anigwe -- F, California

Kalani Brown -- C, Baylor

Napheesa Collier -- F, UConn

Sophie Cunningham -- G, Missouri

Asia Durr -- G, Louisville

Megan Gustafson -- C, Iowa

Teaira McCowan -- C, Mississippi State

Arike Ogunbowale -- G, Notre Dame

Katie Lou Samuelson -- G/F, UConn

Alanna Smith -- F, Stanford

Han Xu -- C, China

Jackie Young -- G, Notre Dame

Storylines to watch

Who do the Aces take No. 1?

The assumed No. 1 pick this year was Oregon's dynamic playmaker Sabrina Ionescu, but her decision to return to school shook things up. CBS Sports' mock draft has the Aces going with Young, a dynamic, versatile player in her own right. The 6-foot guard has great size on the perimeter, is a strong defender and knows how to shift between facilitating and scoring. She figures to be an impact player right away, but isn't a clear-cut top pick. The Aces could also go with Asia Durr, the prolific scoring guard out of Louisville, or may try to trade down. Speaking of trades ...

Does Liz Cambage get traded?

The Dallas Wings' star center, who finished as runner-up in MVP voting last season, requested a trade during the offseason. That was months ago, though, and the Wings haven't been able to find a deal. She reportedly wants to play for the Los Angeles Sparks, but the Aces aren't giving up the chase amid belief Cambage would be willing to sit out the season if she isn't moved. With the season just over a month away, the draft seems like the perfect time to finally make a deal. If the Wings do pull the trigger, it could throw the entire draft into chaos.