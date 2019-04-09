2019 WNBA Mock Draft: Las Vegas Aces take Young with No. 1 pick

Just a few days removed from Baylor's thrilling victory over Notre Dame in the 2019 NCAA women's national championship game, it's now time for the 2019 WNBA Draft. Such is the nature of the women's basketball calendar, which seemingly never stops.

This year's draft is set for Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET in New York City. While most of the top prospects will be in attendance at the Nike New York Headquarters, where the draft is being held, that group does not include Sabrina Ionescu. Despite being projected as the likely No. 1 overall pick, the Oregon star decided to return to school for her senior season after falling short in the Final Four last weekend.

Her decision shook things up at the top of the draft, and it will be quite interesting to see what the Las Vegas Aces -- picking No. 1 overall for the third straight year -- do now. Also looming with the potential to make things quite interesting on Wednesday night is Liz Cambage's trade request. The Dallas Wings star has made it clear she won't play there this season, but the Wings haven't yet been able to find a suitable trade. If one gets done on Wednesday, it could throw the draft into chaos.

But for now, assuming each team keeps their pick, here's a look at how things could go with CBS Sports' 2019. WNBA Mock Draft.

1. Las Vegas Aces: Jackie Young -- G, Notre Dame

The junior decided to forego her final year of eligibility at Notre Dame, and that was great news for the Aces, especially after Sabrina Ionescu decided to stay in school. A 6-foot wing, Young has great size for the perimeter and will be an immediate factor on both ends of the floor. With potentially better fits available later in the draft, however, don't be surprised if the Aces try to trade this pick.

2. New York Liberty: Asia Durr -- G, Louisville

The Liberty were the second-worst offensive team in the league last season, which was a big reason why they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Durr, an elite scorer who's more than capable of creating her own shot, could help solve that problem immediately. And in the long run, she has the talent to be the second star the Liberty have lacked since acquiring Tina Charles.

3. Indiana Fever: Teaira McCowan -- C, Mississippi State

There are some legitimate questions about how McCowan's game will translate at the WNBA level, but with her size and rebounding ability alone -- 13.5 boards per game as a senior -- she'll make an impact. If her offensive game develops, she could be the center this young Fever team can build around. After another tough season, the Fever need to swing for the fences.

4. Chicago Sky: Kristine Anigwe -- F, California

After stocking up on wings in the first round last year, Anigwe would be a great fit in the frontcourt to continue the Sky's rebuild. An incredible rebounder and strong athlete, Anigwe has the game to fit in seamlessly in Chicago.

5. Dallas Wings: Kalani Brown -- C, Baylor

It remains to be seen where Liz Cambage will be playing this season, but one thing's for certain: it won't be with the Wings. So who better to replace her than the 6-foot-7 Brown, who's fresh off leading Baylor to a national title, and can make an impact on both ends of the floor.

6. Minnesota Lynx: Arike Ogunbowale -- G, Notre Dame

Ogunbowale couldn't play hero in this year's national championship game, but getting selected by the Lynx a few days later would be a strong consolation prize. The prolific scoring guard would be a big boost to an aging Lynx team that will be without Maya Moore this season.

7. Los Angeles Sparks: Katie Lou Samuelson -- G/F, UConn

The Sparks are coming off a disappointing season in which they were bounced in the second round, and it was clear the league had passed them by a bit. Picking up the best shooter in the draft will help bring their offense into the new era.

8. Phoenix Mercury: Alanna Smith -- F, Stanford

The Mercury have a pretty loaded frontcourt right now, but it's an aging group. Adding Smith, perhaps the most versatile big in the draft, would allow them to re-stock for the future. Plus, she's already played for head coach Sandy Brondello on the Australian national team.

9. Connecticut Sun: Napheesa Collier -- F, UConn

It may be a bit of a surprise to see the near-unanimous All-American fall this far, but this draft is full of talented frontcourt players. The Sun would be thrilled if they could keep the UConn star in-state and add a strong defender and rebounder to their roster.

10. Washington Mystics: Bridget Carleton -- G/F, Iowa State

Coming off their first ever trip to the Finals, the Mystics don't have any glaring needs, so they have some options here. The best one might be Carleton, who is a versatile offensive player and could give them some added depth on the wing.

11. Atlanta Dream: Sophie Cunningham -- G, Missouri

If there's one thing the Dream desperately need after falling just short of the Finals last season -- besides a healthy Angel McCoughtry -- it's shooting. Enter Cunningham. An elite catch-and-shoot player, she hit over 40 percent from 3 for her career at Missouri.

12. Seattle Storm: Megan Gustafson -- C, Iowa

The defending champs getting one of the most prolific post scorers in NCAA history, and a strong rebounder to boot, with the last pick of the first round would be a coup. Gustafson would be a perfect understudy for long-time Storm forward Crystal Langhorne.