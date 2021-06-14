The NBA has announced its regular season award winners throughout the 2021 NBA playoffs and on Monday night the league heaped some praise on 10 of the best defenders as the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive Teams were announced.

Not surprisingly, recently crowned Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, was among the five players named First Team All-Defense. The big man was joined by Philadelphia 76ers wing Ben Simmons as an unanimous selection. In addition, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Milwaukee Bucks stars Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo were also First Team picks.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard joined a pair of 76ers in Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle as well as Miami Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo for Second Team honors. You can find the full voting results for the two All-Defensive teams below.

The NBA All-Defensive Team was selected by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded two points for each vote to the NBA All-Defensive First Team and one point for each vote to the Second Team. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team.