The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching, with opening night now just a few days away. Opening night is set for Tuesday, and the games will begin with a doubleheader that features the Golden State Warriors against the Brooklyn Nets, and an all-Los Angeles duel between the Lakers and Clippers.

Ahead of the start of the regular season, it's time to take a look at the league's annual GM survey, which came out on Friday. As always, the top executives are asked a number of questions about the upcoming season and make their predictions just like fans and writers. It's always interesting to get an idea of how the people running front offices feel about the state of the league.

At the top of the bill is their title prediction. Unsurprisingly, a vast majority -- 81 percent, to be exact -- see the Lakers repeating as champions. While this Lakers group isn't exactly a superteam in the way that the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors were in the previous decade, they look to be the strongest team on paper. They have two of the best players in the league and made a number of nice moves in free agency and the trade market to strengthen their roster. Speaking of which, the GMs also chose the Lakers as the team that had the best offseason.

The other big question ahead of each season is who's going to win MVP? While the GMs weren't as unanimous on this topic, they did have a clear pick: Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks star, who just signed his supermax extension to remain in Milwaukee long-term, is the reigning back-to-back MVP. If the GMs are correct and he wins again this season, he'll become the first player since Larry Bird to win three straight MVPs. Giannis cleaned up on the GM survey, as in addition to being their pick for MVP, he was also voted as the best defensive player in the league, and tied with Luka Doncic for the best player to start a franchise with.

As for the rookies, GMs think the Hornets' LaMelo Ball will win Rookie of the Year, but he will not be the best player from this class in five years. That honor went to James Wiseman of the Warriors, though Ball did rank No. 2 on that question. Sticking with this rookie class, the GMs think Tyrese Haliburton going to the Kings at No. 12 was the steal of the draft.

On the coaching front, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was a dominant force. He was picked as the best coach in the league, the best motivator of players and the best at in-game adjustments. Steve Nash, now in charge of the Nets, was the pick for the new coach that will make the biggest impact.

A few other notable items include Damian Lillard beating out Steph Curry for the player GMs would want taking a shot with the game on the line. The Pelicans, led by Zion Williamson, were picked as having the best young core. And, on the COVID-19 front, the GMs see travel as the biggest challenge.