2020 All-Star Game: Chris Paul throws down first alley-oop dunk of his career on Russell Westbrook lob pass

The 2020 All-Star Game has included a barrage of finishes above the rim so far, with all the usual suspects from LeBron James to Ben Simmons throwing down some jaw-dropping dunks. However, not many expected to see Chris Paul throw down a dunk, especially off an alley-oop. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard elevated for his first dunk since the 2015-16 season when Russell Westbrook lobbed up a pass to him in the second quarter with Team Giannis up 12-10. Not only was this the first in-game dunk in years for Paul, but it was also the first alley-oop dunk of his career.

Paul is typically the one throwing the lob passes to past teammates like Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, but this time he got a taste of what it feels like to be on the receiving end and it was cool to see. It was so surprising that the Team LeBron bench hopped out of their seats to show their excitement, and Paul and Westbrook chest-bumped after their surprising connection.

😱 WHAT JUST HAPPENED? 😱@CP3 on the receiving end of an alley-oop dunk ‼️ pic.twitter.com/n7acfACevH — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 17, 2020

Paul's dunk was just one of the many thrown down by Team LeBron, who got out to a hot start in the first quarter of the game. Per the new rules, which has the score reset back to zero after the first three quarters with the winning team at the end of each quarter raising money for their selected local charity, LeBron's team won the first quarter 53-41. It looked like LeBron's team would overpower Team Giannis, but the Greek Freak's team powered back to win the second quarter 51-30. At the end of the third quarter, the teams will employ a version of the Elam Ending, which will use a target score to reach in order to win the game. To pay tribute to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 24 points will be added to the winning team's score at the end of the third quarter, and that will be the target score that needs to be reached.