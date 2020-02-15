2020 NBA 3-Point Contest odds, picks: Top All-Star Saturday predictions from proven expert

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker won't be resting during the All-Star break after all. He was named as the replacement for injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and will participate in the 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest at United Center in Chicago at 9 p.m. ET as part of the NBA All-Star Saturday events. Booker will participate in the event for the first time as Lillard was ruled out after suffering a groin injury in Portland's loss at Memphis on Wednesday.

Defending champion Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets is the favorite at +350 in the latest 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest odds, while Booker is listed at +500. Trae Young (+390), Davis Bertans (+460) and Duncan Robinson (+460) are among the other top contenders. Before the first 3-pointer is launched, be sure to check out the 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven NBA expert, Mike Barner.

One of the eight participants Barner is fading is Harris. After hitting 47.4 percent of his shots from beyond the arc last season, the 28-year-old swingman enters this contest with a 46.8 percent success rate in 2019-20 after going 6-for-12 over his last two games. Harris' average of 2.4 made 3-pointers has him tied for second on the Nets with Taurean Prince, behind Kyrie Irving's 2.8.

Harris is taking more long-distance shots this season than he has in any of his previous five NBA campaigns. But he is tied for 52nd in the league with 5.9 attempts per contest, which placed him behind four other players on his own team. Barner believes there are far better values in the 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest field.

Joe Harris +350

Trae Young +390

Davis Bertans +460

Duncan Robinson +460

Devin Booker +500

Buddy Hield +700

Zach LaVine +1200

Devonte' Graham +1200