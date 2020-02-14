2020 NBA 3-point shootout odds, picks: All-Star Saturday predictions from proven expert

Brooklyn Nets swingman Joe Harris will try to defend his title in the 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest on Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET. Harris bested Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, who also will be participating on Saturday during NBA All-Star Weekend 2020, last year but will have to take two shots from six feet behind the 3-point line this time around.

Harris is the favorite to capture this year's crown at +350, followed closely by Trae Young (+390) and Davis Bertans and Duncan Robinson, who are both at +460 in the latest 2020 NBA 3-point contest odds. Before making any 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest picks, be sure to check out the predictions from SportsLine's top NBA expert, Mike Barner.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes, while watching as many games as possible to gain an edge.

With his unmatched analysis, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately. He is on a 78-47 run in against-the-spread NBA picks, returning over $2,600 to $100 players. Now he has zeroed in on Saturday's NBA 3-Point Contest. He's only revealing his pick here.

2020 NBA 3-Point Shootout predictions

Barner is fading is Harris. The 28-year-old has made 42.3 percent of his shots from beyond the arc over his career, but is hitting at a clip of only 40.8 percent this season. He's averaging only six attempts, which is just 51st in the league, despite playing a career-high 31.4 minutes per game.

Harris ended January in a major slump, going 3-for-13 over his final three games, and followed a 6-for-11 performance in his first February contest before making only 5-of-14 attempts over his next three outings. Since Dec. 8, Harris had nailed more than two 3-pointers in only eight of his 29 games. He's a player to fade during NBA All-Star Weekend 2020.

How to make 2020 NBA 3-Point Shootout picks

Barner has identified a key X-factor that makes one player a must-back on Saturday. This player has been hot from long-range all season and been a key star for his own team. You can only see who to back at SportsLine.

Who wins the NBA 3-Point Contest? And what X-factor separates one player from the pack? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Barner's pick for the NBA 3-Point Contest, all from the expert on an impressive 76-44 run on NBA picks, and find out.

2020 NBA 3-Point Shootout odds

Joe Harris +350

Trae Young +390

Davis Bertans +460

Duncan Robinson +460

Devin Booker +500

Buddy Hield +700

Zach LaVine +1200

Devonte' Graham +1200