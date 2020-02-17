2020 NBA All-Star Game: Anthony Davis helps Team LeBron prevail in new Elam Ending with winning free throw
Davis missed his first free throw attempt but sunk the second to secure the target score of 157 for Team LeBron
When the new changes for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game were announced, many wondered how the new Elam Ending would look for the NBA. At the end of the third quarter, 24 points were added to the 133 points scored by Team Giannis to set a target score of 157 to win the game. For much of the fourth quarter, both teams played harder than any All-Star Game in recent memory and everyone was on their feet inside Chicago's United Center to see how the game would end.
However, with all the excitement that the fourth quarter brought, it ended anti-climatically with Anthony Davis hitting a free throw to put Team LeBron over the edge with a score of 157-155 to end the game. It's the one downside that the Elam Ending brings with the possibility of a game ending on a free throw, and that's exactly what happened.
With an untimed fourth quarter, both sides battled to reach the 157 target score. Team LeBron had several chances to win it with multiple 3-point attempts, but none would go in. In one of the more controversial calls in the game, James Harden nailed a 3-pointer which would have won the game, but he was called for a late offensive foul and the shot was waived off. After a lot of back and forth and Team Giannis getting to within two points at 156-155, it came down to the next made shot winning the game.
There was a lot of anticipation to see what would be the game-winning shot. Unfortunately, though, Davis got fouled in the paint by Kyle Lowry and went to the line to try and win the game. The drama was turned up even more when Davis missed the first shot, but he converted the next one giving Team LeBron the win. It's a fitting ending that Davis hit the game-winning shot while the All-Star Game was being hosted in his hometown of Chicago, but it still took out a bit of the excitement that had been building up over the game.
