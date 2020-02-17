2020 NBA All-Star Game: Chance the Rapper honors Kobe and Gianna Bryant during halftime show
The Chicago native ended his show with a tribute to the late Lakers legend
The 2020 All-Star Game started out with a speech by Magic Johnson honoring the two key members of the NBA family who passed earlier this year: David Stern and Kobe Bryant. From there, Jennifer Hudson sang a moving rendition of 'For All We Know' in honor of Bryant, and Common gave the Lakers legend a tribute of his own during pre-game introductions.
During the game, the players from each team continued to honor Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, by wearing their numbers on the back of their jerseys. Team Giannis wore No. 24, while Team LeBron had No. 2 on their backs. At halftime, the theme of the evening continued, like Chance the Rapper gave a tribute to Kobe and Gigi to close out his halftime show.
The stage wasn't fully visible from the media section, so it wasn't clear for us at the time, but there was a video of Kobe and Gigi playing behind the Chicago native as he finished his performance.
"We pray for a day that will come where we will get to see a place where there is no sunrise and there is no sunset," Chance said. "And the prince of peace will say 'job well done.'"
Earlier in the performance, Lil Wayne also gave Kobe and Gianna a shoutout during "No Problem," which he was performing with Chance and Quavo.
Not only was this a nice touch by the two rappers, but it also showed how Kobe influenced more than just basketball.
