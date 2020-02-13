2020 NBA All-Star Game: Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Hudson, more set to perform

The 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago kicks off on Friday and concludes on Sunday with the 69th NBA All-Star Game. The weekend will be packed with multiple events, including the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Announcement and the All-Star Celebrity Game. With so many high profile events, it is only fitting to have high profile stars come to perform during each one.

The NBA announced back in December that Chicago natives Chance the Rapper, his brother Taylor Bennett and Common would all headline performances throughout the weekend.

Chance The Rapper and Common are set to headline the performances at the United Center during the All-Star Game, while Bennett will take the stage at halftime of NBA Rising Stars.

With the All-Star Weekend approaching, the rest of the lineup of stars has been revealed.

Ten-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan will perform the United States National Anthem at the All-Star Game, while Tenille Arts will take the court to sing the Canadian National Anthem. Jennifer Hudson will perform a special tribute to Kobe Bryant during Sunday's game.

DJ Khaled and Quavo will perform during halftime, with Lil Wayne listed as the final rapper on the list of performers set to take the spotlight during the game's intermission.

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard was scheduled to perform during All-Star Saturday Night, but is not participating in any of the festivities due to injury.

During the Rising Stars Game the Chicago Children's Choir will take over United States National Anthem duties.