2020 NBA All-Star Game: Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Hudson, more set to perform
Hudson will perform a special tribute to Kobe Bryant during Sunday's game
The 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago kicks off on Friday and concludes on Sunday with the 69th NBA All-Star Game. The weekend will be packed with multiple events, including the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Announcement and the All-Star Celebrity Game. With so many high profile events, it is only fitting to have high profile stars come to perform during each one.
The NBA announced back in December that Chicago natives Chance the Rapper, his brother Taylor Bennett and Common would all headline performances throughout the weekend.
Chance The Rapper and Common are set to headline the performances at the United Center during the All-Star Game, while Bennett will take the stage at halftime of NBA Rising Stars.
With the All-Star Weekend approaching, the rest of the lineup of stars has been revealed.
Ten-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan will perform the United States National Anthem at the All-Star Game, while Tenille Arts will take the court to sing the Canadian National Anthem. Jennifer Hudson will perform a special tribute to Kobe Bryant during Sunday's game.
DJ Khaled and Quavo will perform during halftime, with Lil Wayne listed as the final rapper on the list of performers set to take the spotlight during the game's intermission.
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard was scheduled to perform during All-Star Saturday Night, but is not participating in any of the festivities due to injury.
During the Rising Stars Game the Chicago Children's Choir will take over United States National Anthem duties.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lakers put title blueprint on display
This was arguably the Lakers' most impressive victory of the season
-
Lillard to miss All-Star Game
Lillard said that he would like to see a deserving player like Devin Booker take his spot
-
LaVar asked Lonzo to invest all money
The Pelicans guard has shied away from the brand over the past year
-
Raptors winning streak ends at 15
The Raptors went a full month without losing a game
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
An overview of the NBA's major injuries, regularly updated
-
Top Picks: NBA best bets for Wednesday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant