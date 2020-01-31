2020 NBA All-Star Game: Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, others react to being selected for first time

The NBA announced the reserves for next month's All-Star Game on Thursday and there were six first-timers included in that group. Among those receiving the nod for the first time were Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans) and Donovan Mitchell (Jazz).

Several of the first-time All-Stars were excited to be selected for the festivities.

Adebayo, who is in the midst of having a very impressive season as he's averaging 16 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, got to share the moment with his family and they were just as excited as he was.

That moment when you find out you're an @NBAAllStar for the 1st time...💥



Thanks for your support, #HEATNation!

"I'm really excited to be a first-time All-Star," Adebayo said. "It's great to be around around my family and get to have this moment with them. I appreciate it Heat Nation, y'all helped me get into this All-Star Game."

Adebayo became the future of the franchise when Miami traded Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers in the offseason.

Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum also got a chance to celebrate the moment with his family. He shared the moment with his son, Deuce.

Deuce surprises his dad, Jayson Tatum, with a special message...My Daddy’s An All-Star ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/lrNfHSnXS1 — NBA (@NBA) January 31, 2020

Even with Kemba Walker replacing Kyrie Irving in the backcourt, Tatum is still managing to have a career year. The third-year forward is averaging a career-best 21.5 points-per-game and shooting 36.3 percent from beyond the arc.

One of the more heartwarming moments from Thursday's announcements came from Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell's mother, Nicole, actually gave him a letter to read if he received an All-Star nod. Mitchell read the letter aloud and read it a second time when he FaceTimed with his mother on the phone.

"If you are reading this letter, it's because you're now an All-Star," Mitchell read aloud. "...We are so proud of you. Isn't God so good?"

Mitchell is having a sensational year for the Jazz, He's averaging a career-high 25 points and leading the team in scoring. The third-year guard is also averaging 4 assists and 4 assists rebounds per contest, which are also career bests.

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram got the chance to find out that he was a first-time All-Star while he was amongst some of his teammates on Thursday.

So, BI and Zo came in for their usual evening shooting workout with Coach Fred Vinson and this happened!!! Incredibly happy to see his hard work rewarded and Zo might have been the happiest guy in the room. pic.twitter.com/khll85O9Wl — David Griffin (@dg_riff) January 31, 2020

"I don't think I would've accomplished this without everybody in the organization from the training staff to teammates," Ingram said. "Just being for me every single day and winning basketball games. I think this is a very good accomplishment for me. I appreciate every single one of y'all."

Ingram was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Pelicans in the Anthony Davis trade in the offseason. The former second overall pick is having a monster year in which he's averaging 25 points and shooting 40 percent from three. The Pelicans may have gotten even more than they hoped for in Ingram.

These players will get more special moments when the All-Star Game takes place in Chicago on Feb. 6.