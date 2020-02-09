2020 NBA All-Star Game: How to watch, TV channel, new rules, rosters, start time, storylines, prediction

The rosters for the 2020 NBA All-Star game are set. After leading all players in fan votes, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named captains for the second straight season, and last Thursday night the captains got to pick their teams. As the overall leading vote-getter, James had the first pick in the draft and to almost no one's surprise, he selected his Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis. With his first pick, Antetokounmpo went with his Eastern Conference rival Joel Embiid of the 76ers.

It's worth noting that this year's All-Star Game, scheduled for Feb. 16, will take on significant format changes when it comes to gameplay, and will also feature various tributes to Kobe Bryant. The changes are as follows:

The score will be reset to 0-0 after the first and second quarters.

The winners of the first, second and third quarters will receive $100,000 per quarter to donate to a Chicago-based charity of the captain's choice.

At the end of the third quarter, the total scores from each quarter will be combined, as it would be in a typical game.

The fourth quarter will not be timed. Instead, a target score will be set by adding 24 points (Bryant's old uniform number) to the total of whichever team has the lead through three quarters (i.e, if the team with the lead has 100 points, the target score would be 124). The first team to reach that target would win the game.

The winning team will receive another $200,000 to donate to charity, bringing the total up to $500,000.

How To Watch

When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 8:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 16, 8:00 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: TNT I Streaming: FuboTV (try for free)

Rosters

Team LeBron:

Starters:

Reserves:

Team Giannis:

Starters:

Reserves:

Storylines

Team LeBron: James has been a captain for three straight seasons now, and his team won both of the times that he has drafted in the past. This year, his roster consists of some of the most exciting talent in the entire league. It will be interesting to see L.A. rivals James and Kawhi Leonard coexist on the same squad. It will also be cool to see James running alongside reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic, as they are two of the most dynamic playmakers that the league has seen in recent memory.

Team Giannis: As noted, this is the second straight season that James and Antetokounmpo served as the captains for their respective conferences. Last season, James proved to be a bit better of a general manager than his Eastern Conference counterpart as his team beat Team Giannis 178-164 thanks largely to a big fourth quarter run. Antetokounmpo is notoriously competitive, so it's safe to say that he will be seeking his revenge this time around.

Game prediction, pick

Considering the fact that the rosters are comprised completely of the league's top talents, it's safe to say that both squads are stacked. However, James' team stands out on paper. He and Anthony Davis already have great chemistry from their time together in Los Angeles, and around them are the reigning Rookie of the Year in Luka Doncic, the reigning Finals MVP in Kawhi Leonard and the league's leading scorer in James Harden. That's a crazy collection of talent. While Antetokounmpo's starting unit – Embiid, Siakam, Walker, and Young -- is still solid, it lacks the experience and dominant perimeter play that James' roster boasts. The reserves appear to be pretty evenly matched, so the disparity in talent between the starting sets could ultimately prove to be the difference in the game. Pick: Team LeBron