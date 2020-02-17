2020 NBA All-Star Game: Jennifer Hudson honors Kobe Bryant with emotional rendition of 'For All We Know'
A montage of Kobe Bryant played in the background while Hudson sang
To kick off the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago, two-time Grammy winning recording artist and Chicago native Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims who died in the helicopter crash on Jan. 26 with a touching rendition of the song "For All We Know."
Hudson was introduced by Magic Johnson who started out the evening by having everyone inside the United Center observe eight seconds of silence to honor Bryant and those lost in the helicopter crash. Johnson said of Bryant, "we'll never see another player quite like Kobe, scoring 81 points in a game, scoring 60 points in his last game, winning five NBA championships but what I'm really proud about when we think of Kobe Bryant is there's millions of people in Los Angeles who don't have a home and Kobe was fighting to get them homes and shelter every single day. He was passionate about that."
Johnson also mentioned the legacy Stern left behind, and the support the former commissioner provided him when he announced at the 1992 All-Star Game in Orlando that he was HIV positive. By the time Johnson was done speaking about both Bryant and Stern the entire arena started a "Kobe" chant before Hudson sang.
The NBA has been paying tribute to Kobe throughout the entirety of All-Star Weekend with commissioner Adam Silver announcing that the All-Star MVP trophy will be named after Bryant, and both teams during the game will wear No. 24 to honor Kobe and No. 2 to honor Gianna.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: 2020 NBA All-Star Game
Team Giannis will be looking for revenge after Team LeBron walked away with a win last year
-
Common rhymes All-Star intros
Common stole the show in a crowded pre-All-Star Game field
-
All-Star MVP trophy, list of winners
Every All-Star MVP from this point forward will be tied to Kobe Bryant in history
-
Jordan Brand unveils All-Star jerseys
The color of the jerseys represent the eight transit lines in Chicago
-
NBA alters All-Star Game to honor Kobe
The NBA is adopting a variant of the beloved 'Elam Ending' for the All-Star Game
-
NBA All-Star Game, 2020: Odds, top picks
Mike Barner is on a 78-47 NBA roll and just released a pick for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game...
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron took care of Team Giannis to earn $100,000 for a local charity in Chicago
-
Live updates: NBA All-Star Saturday
There was plenty of fun, excitement and highlights throughout Saturday night's three marquee...