2020 NBA All-Star Game: Jennifer Hudson honors Kobe Bryant with emotional rendition of 'For All We Know'

To kick off the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago, two-time Grammy winning recording artist and Chicago native Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims who died in the helicopter crash on Jan. 26 with a touching rendition of the song "For All We Know."

Jennifer Hudson sang her heart out in a tribute to Kobe and Gigi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XVATcBBkyI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2020

Hudson was introduced by Magic Johnson who started out the evening by having everyone inside the United Center observe eight seconds of silence to honor Bryant and those lost in the helicopter crash. Johnson said of Bryant, "we'll never see another player quite like Kobe, scoring 81 points in a game, scoring 60 points in his last game, winning five NBA championships but what I'm really proud about when we think of Kobe Bryant is there's millions of people in Los Angeles who don't have a home and Kobe was fighting to get them homes and shelter every single day. He was passionate about that."

Johnson also mentioned the legacy Stern left behind, and the support the former commissioner provided him when he announced at the 1992 All-Star Game in Orlando that he was HIV positive. By the time Johnson was done speaking about both Bryant and Stern the entire arena started a "Kobe" chant before Hudson sang.

The NBA has been paying tribute to Kobe throughout the entirety of All-Star Weekend with commissioner Adam Silver announcing that the All-Star MVP trophy will be named after Bryant, and both teams during the game will wear No. 24 to honor Kobe and No. 2 to honor Gianna.