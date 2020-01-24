2020 NBA All-Star Game: Jordan brand unveils jerseys that will be worn during the festivities in Chicago
The color of the jerseys represent the eight transit lines in Chicago
NBA All-Star Weekend is just three weeks away, and while captains and starters have been announced for the All-Star Game that will be held in Chicago at the United Center on Feb. 16, there's still plenty to reveal about who will be competing in the various events over the short break in the NBA season. One thing that has been announced, though, are what all the players will be wearing throughout the weekend's festivities as Jordan brand officially unveiled the jerseys for the All-Star Game as well as a full slate of other jerseys that will be worn over the three days.
In a press release, the brand showcased eight jerseys that represent the eight transit lines that run throughout the city of Chicago.
The red and blue jerseys will be used for Sunday night's All-Star Game, while the World and USA jerseys will be worn during the Rising Stars Game held on Friday night. The green and pink jerseys will be showcased during the All-Star Celebrity Game and the brown and yellow are for the NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game.
Some of the All-Star Game jerseys are already available to purchase online at nike.com, with the rest likely to be released when the full rosters are announced Jan. 30.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Crazy names to get All-Star votes
Once again, the players don't seem to be taking their All-Star voting duties seriously
-
NBA All-Star Weekend participant tracker
Here's the latest on each event during All-Star Weekend and who will be participating
-
2020 NBA All-Star Game starters
Giannis and LeBron are captains for the second straight year
-
What to make of Clippers chemistry?
There have been some bumps in the road as the Clippers figure out their new situation
-
Top Picks: NBA best bets for Thursday
The NBA schedule is still feeling the effects of a massive Martin Luther King Jr. day slate
-
NBA Star Index: Zion's historic debut
Also, Damian Lillard is arguably having the best season of his career
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs: Zion makes NBA debut
Last year's No. 1 overall pick put on a show to close his NBA debut
-
Live updates: Celtics vs. Lakers
Boston bounced back from a three-game losing streak to dominate the Lakers on Monday night