2020 NBA All-Star Game: Jordan brand unveils jerseys that will be worn during the festivities in Chicago

NBA All-Star Weekend is just three weeks away, and while captains and starters have been announced for the All-Star Game that will be held in Chicago at the United Center on Feb. 16, there's still plenty to reveal about who will be competing in the various events over the short break in the NBA season. One thing that has been announced, though, are what all the players will be wearing throughout the weekend's festivities as Jordan brand officially unveiled the jerseys for the All-Star Game as well as a full slate of other jerseys that will be worn over the three days.

In a press release, the brand showcased eight jerseys that represent the eight transit lines that run throughout the city of Chicago.

The red and blue jerseys will be used for Sunday night's All-Star Game, while the World and USA jerseys will be worn during the Rising Stars Game held on Friday night. The green and pink jerseys will be showcased during the All-Star Celebrity Game and the brown and yellow are for the NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game.

Some of the All-Star Game jerseys are already available to purchase online at nike.com, with the rest likely to be released when the full rosters are announced Jan. 30.