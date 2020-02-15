2020 NBA All-Star Game odds, line, spread: Picks, predictions for Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis from top expert

A new format will be in effect in honor of the late Kobe Bryant when the game's best take the court at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. Each of the first three quarters will last 12 minutes and begin at 0-0 while the fourth will not be timed and have a Final Target Score, which will take the leading team's cumulative score and have 24, Bryant's jersey number, added to it. The winner will be the first team to reach that point total.

Leading vote-getters LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will serve as captains for the second straight year after having drafted teams from the available pool of players. Team LeBron is a 4.5-point favorite in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game odds, while the over-under is set at 303.5 points. Before making any Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis predictions, be sure to check out the 2020 NBA All-Star Game picks from SportsLine's No. 1 NBA expert, Mike Barner.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. Barner digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

Now he has zeroed in on Sunday's NBA All-Star Game 2020. Here are the lines and what you need to know for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game:

Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis spread: Team LeBron -4.5

Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis over-under: 303.5

Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis money line: Team LeBron -200, Team Giannis +170

LEBRON: Portland G Damian Lillard (groin) was replaced on the roster by Phoenix G Devin Booker

GIANNIS: Toronto G Kyle Lowry leads the team with six All-Star Game appearances

Why Team LeBron can cover

Barner knows that James has gotten the hang of the current team-drafting format as he utilized this method and guided his squad to victory in each of the previous two NBA All-Star Games, including a 178-164 triumph over Team Giannis last year. A three-time All-Star MVP, the 35-year-old has assembled a roster that has a total of 67 All-Star Game appearances under its belt, as opposed to 30 for Team Giannis.

James has put together a squad that features two of the NBA's top duos in himself and Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, who scored an All-Star Game-record 52 points in 2017, and the Houston Rockets' one-two punch of James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Harden leads the league in both points per game (35.3) and 3-pointers made (234), while James is first in assists per contest (10.8).

Why Team Giannis can cover

Even so, LeBron's squad isn't a lock to cover the Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis spread. Team Giannis features the second- and third-leading scorers in the NBA in Antetokounmpo (30 points) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (29.7). The 25-year-old Antetokounmpo was a force in last year's All-Star Game, scoring a team-high 38 points while finishing second on his squad with 11 rebounds.

The reigning NBA MVP, Antetokounmpo will have a very familiar face on his squad in Milwaukee teammate Khris Middleton, who is averaging a career-high 20.4 points this season. He also made it a point to help make many of his All-Star teammates comfortable when forming the roster, keeping Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry together.

How to make 2020 NBA All-Star Game picks

