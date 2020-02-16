2020 NBA All-Star Game odds, spread: Picks, predictions for Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis from proven expert

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James attempts to tie a record when he leads Team LeBron against Team Giannis in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game at United Center in Chicago on Sunday. Tip-off for the contest that will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant by having the teams wear the jersey numbers of the legendary Laker and his late daughter and instituting a Final Target Score that includes his No. 24 is set for 8 p.m. ET.

James is looking to join Bryant and Bob Pettit as the only players to win the All-Star MVP Award four times. The latest 2020 NBA All-Star Game odds list Team LeBron as a 6.5-point favorite, up two points from the opening line, while the over-under for total points expected is 306.5.

Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis spread: Team LeBron -6.5

Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis over-under: 306.5

Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis money line: Team LeBron -220, Team Giannis +190

LEBRON: Portland G Damian Lillard (groin) was replaced on the roster by Phoenix G Devin Booker

GIANNIS: Toronto G Kyle Lowry leads the team with six All-Star Game appearances

Why Team LeBron can cover

Barner has considered that Team LeBron features five players that were on last year's winning team and would have had six if Lillard wasn't forced to withdraw due to a groin injury he suffered on Wednesday. James, who recorded 19 points and eight rebounds in the 2019 event, will be joined again by Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, NBA leading scorer James Harden of the Houston Rockets (35.3 points) and Philadelphia 76ers swingman Ben Simmons.

Davis saw only four minutes of action and scored five points last year, but was named MVP of the game in 2017 after setting the All-Star record with 52 points. Team LeBron boasts six of the NBA's top 10 scorers this season -- including Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (26.4 points), who will be making his first All-Star appearance after being added to the squad as a replacement for Lillard.

Why Team Giannis can cover

Even so, LeBron's squad isn't a lock to cover the Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis spread. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who recorded a team-leading 38 points while serving as captain in last year's All-Star Game, is second in the league in scoring this season at 30 per contest. The "Greek Freak" has been impressive on this stage, as he has averaged 28 points and eight rebounds over his first three All-Star appearances. Team Giannis has a formidable pair of starting forwards in Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid.

Kemba Walker and Trae Young, the NBA's third-leading scorer (29.7 ppg), are starting in the backcourt. Despite the fact he's playing in this event for the first time, Young likely won't be intimidated. The 21-year-old, who appeared in the Rising Stars game in 2019 and 2020, also participated in the 3-Point Contest on Saturday before taking the court with the league's elite on Sunday.

