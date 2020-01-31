2020 NBA All-Star Game reserves: Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons in; Bradley Beal, Paul George miss the cut
The All-Star reserves were announced on Thursday
Last week, after a month of fan voting, and input from the players and media, the starters for the 2020 All-Star Game were announced. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James led the way with the most votes, and joining him as a captain was the league's reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Rounding out the starters were, from the Western Conference, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Luka Doncic. And from the Eastern Conference, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Trae Young and Kemba Walker.
Now, after Thursday night's announcement, we know the remaining 14 players to fill out the squads as reserves. These players were all selected by coaches, who submitted their votes over the past week after the starters were announced. They had to select three frontcourt players, two guards and two wild cards from any position.
Eastern Conference reserves
|Player
|Team
|Position
Frontcourt
Miami Heat
Frontcourt
Guard
Milwaukee Bucks
Frontcourt
Frontcourt
Guard
Frontcourt
Western Conference reserves
|Player
|Team
|Position
Frontcourt
Frontcourt
Frontcourt
Guard
Utah Jazz
Guard
Guard
Guard
Notable snubs include Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, Wizards guard Bradley Beal, and Suns guard Devin Booker.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
George, Beal among All-Star snubs
Coaches chose Russell Westbrook as a 2020 All-Star, but not Paul George. Strange times!
-
Fans petition to make Kobe new NBA logo
People have even created mock-ups of a logo honoring Bryant
-
How to bet the new All-Star Game format
The new All-Star format should be a goldmine for bettors
-
Fans ask Lakers to honor Gianna Bryant
Will the power of the Internet get Gianna Bryant's name in the rafters of Staples Center?
-
Why the Rockets will fire Morey
David Samson believes the Rockets general manager will ultimately be out of a job
-
Kyrie Irving addresses Kobe's death
Bryant was one of the first people Irving called after he helped the Cavs win the NBA title...
-
Live updates: ASG reserves announced
The NBA will unveil the remaining All-Stars on Thursday for February's star-studded exhibition
-
Kobe Bryant dies at 41: Latest updates
The five-time NBA champion was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles...