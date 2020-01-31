2020 NBA All-Star Game reserves: Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons in; Bradley Beal, Paul George miss the cut

Last week, after a month of fan voting, and input from the players and media, the starters for the 2020 All-Star Game were announced. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James led the way with the most votes, and joining him as a captain was the league's reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rounding out the starters were, from the Western Conference, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Luka Doncic. And from the Eastern Conference, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Trae Young and Kemba Walker.

Now, after Thursday night's announcement, we know the remaining 14 players to fill out the squads as reserves. These players were all selected by coaches, who submitted their votes over the past week after the starters were announced. They had to select three frontcourt players, two guards and two wild cards from any position.

Eastern Conference reserves

Western Conference reserves

Notable snubs include Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, Wizards guard Bradley Beal, and Suns guard Devin Booker.