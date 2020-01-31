2020 NBA All-Star Game reserves: Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons in; Bradley Beal, Paul George miss the cut

The All-Star reserves were announced on Thursday

Last week, after a month of fan voting, and input from the players and media, the starters for the 2020 All-Star Game were announced. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James led the way with the most votes, and joining him as a captain was the league's reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Rounding out the starters were, from the Western Conference, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Luka Doncic. And from the Eastern Conference, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Trae Young and Kemba Walker

Now, after Thursday night's announcement, we know the remaining 14 players to fill out the squads as reserves. These players were all selected by coaches, who submitted their votes over the past week after the starters were announced. They had to select three frontcourt players, two guards and two wild cards from any position. 

Eastern Conference reserves

PlayerTeamPosition

Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat

Frontcourt

Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat

Frontcourt

Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors

Guard

Khris Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks

Frontcourt

Domantas Sabonis

Indiana Pacers

Frontcourt

Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers

Guard

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics

Frontcourt

Western Conference reserves

PlayerTeamPosition

Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz

Frontcourt

Brandon Ingram

New Orleans Pelicans

Frontcourt

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets

Frontcourt

Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers

Guard

Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz

Guard

Chris Paul

Oklahoma City Thunder

Guard

Russell Westbrook

Houston Rockets

Guard

Notable snubs include Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, Wizards guard Bradley Beal, and Suns guard Devin Booker

