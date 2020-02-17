2020 NBA All-Star Game Sneaker Rankings: Kawhi Leonard debuts signature shoe; LeBron James shows off new kicks

The NBA All-Star Game is where the league's biggest stars show off their shoe game. And that's exactly what they did Sunday night. The exhibition did not disappoint in terms of sneaker heat. We saw the Adidas Yeezy basketball shoe during a game for the first time, Kawhi Leonard debuted his first signature with New Balance and LeBron James teased us all with an alternate colorway of his Nike LeBron 17 "Monstars" kicks.

Keep scrolling for the best sneakers from the 2020 All-Star Game.

10. Jayson Tatum

Celtics youngin' Jayson Tatum made his All-Star Game debut in Chicago and he made sure to have something solid on his feet. Tatum laced up the Jordan 34 SE "Chicago," one of the kicks Jordan Brand released as part of its 2020 All-Star collection.

Jayson Tatum wearing the Jordan 34 SE 'Chicago.' Getty

9. Pascal Siakam

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam also made his All-Star Game debut on Sunday and he did it with the Nike KD 12 "Don C" on his feet. The shoe is part of Nike's All-Star collection and with Kevin Durant sidelined because of injury, it only makes sense for another star player to show off the kicks Durant would've been wearing if he were on the court.

Pascal Siakam wearing the Nike KD 12 'Don C.' Getty

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't a stranger to the All-Star Game, making his fourth consecutive appearance this season. But Sunday's All-Star outing was a unique one for the Greek Freak seeing as how it was his first as a signature athlete. Antetokounmpo shuffled between a couple pairs of his Nike Zoom Freak 1 sneakers, starting the game with the "What The" colorway before lacing up the "Employee of the Month" colorway from Nike's All-Star collection.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing his Nike Zoom Freak 1 'What The.' USATSI

7. Russell Westbrook

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook laced up his signature Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 "LA Born" sneakers for his ninth All-Star Game appearance on Sunday. The vibrant colorway gives off heavy '90s vibes and the name ties back to Westbrook's California roots.

Russell Westbrook in his Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 'LA Born' sneakers. Getty

6. Anthony Davis

In his first All-Star Game as a Laker, Anthony Davis continued to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. Davis laced up the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in a Lakers colorway, a sneaker that has not been released publicly to date. Davis has consistently worn Nike Kobe sneakers through the years and has kept that trend going strong this season.

Anthony Davis wearing the Nike Kobe 5 Protro. Getty

5. Bam Adebayo

Heat big man Bam Adebayo won't soon forget this All-Star Weekend. He takes home the trophy for the Skills Challenge and also made his All-Star Game debut. Adebayo went the custom route for his kicks over the weekend, breaking out a special tribute design honoring Kobe Bryant for the game.

Bam Adebayo wearing a custom pair of Nike Kobe sneakers. Getty

4. Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic always looks like he's having a great time. And why wouldn't he be? The second-year star is already getting his first taste of the All-Star Game all while showing off the kicks on his feet. For the game, Doncic went with a Jordan 34 low "Cement" PE, which pays homage to the Jordan 3 kicks Michael Jordan had on his feet when he pulled off his iconic free throw line dunk during the 1988 Slam Dunk Contest.

3. Brandon Ingram

Making your first All-Star Game appearance is as exciting a feeling as you can imagine, but Brandon Ingram had way more to be excited about. The 22-year-old got to debut the Adidas Yeezy Quantum basketball sneaker during the All-Star Game AND he got Kanye West, who was sitting courtside in his native Chicago, to sign the shoes before the game.

Brandon Ingram wearing the Adidas Yeezy QNTM. Getty

2. Kawhi Leonard

No one had a better All-Star Weekend than Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. With a 30-point outburst, he helped lead Team LeBron over Team Giannis and earned the first Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP trophy. On top of all that, Leonard introduced the world to his first signature sneaker -- the New Balance KAWHI. Leonard continues to be the main building block for New Balance as the brand continues to make waves in its resurgence into the basketball scene.

Kawhi Leonard debuts the New Balance KAWHI. Getty

1. LeBron James

Lakers star LeBron James is having an incredible sneaker season. He's showing off new kicks seemingly every night, he's turning back the clock with retros from his long-standing Nike line and whenever we think we have his shoe game figured out he throws us off his scent with a never-before-seen player exclusive. For his 16th(!) All-Star Game, James laced up the Nike LeBron 17 "Monstars" to get the festivities started in Chicago. The shoe, which was released to the public over the weekend, gives you a glimpse at what's coming when he stars in "Space Jam 2." After halftime, James decided to put the kicks we all have access to aside and broke out the LeBron 17 "Mr. Swackhammer," another colorway inspired by the upcoming movie that only The King can get his hands on. That's the type of boss move he's been pulling off all season long.