2020 NBA All-Star Game: Trae Young's halfcourt shot beats buzzer at halftime, sends Team Giannis into a frenzy
Young's shot brought all of Team Giannis off the bench to celebrate
At the end of the first half on Friday night during the Rising Stars Game, Trae Young sat and watched as Luka Doncic banked in a halfcourt heave to beat the buzzer. It was one of the best moments of the weekend so far, and apparently it gave Young some motivation, because he repeated the feat on Sunday during the All-Star Game.
With the clock winding down in the second quarter, Young took an outlet pass from Rudy Gobert and put down one dribble before launching a running one-footer. As the ball sailed through the air, the entire Team Giannis bench made their way onto the court. And when it sank through the net, they mobbed Young and lifted him off his feet.
Young's shot gave Team Giannis a 51-30 win in the second quarter, which put them in front overall, 92-83, and completed a strong first half from the Atlanta Hawks guard in his first All-Star Game. Young, who started, finished with eight points and seven assists. His play down the stretch in the second quarter was also key in getting Team Giannis back in the game.
But aside from any actual analysis, it was just an awesome shot, and another fun All-Star moment. His teammates storming the court to celebrate and lift him up is exactly what this weekend is all about.
