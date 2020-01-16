2020 NBA All-Star Game voting: LeBron holds top West spot over Luka Doncic; Alex Caruso fourth among guards
The top spots for All-Star voting remain predictable, but some surprises remain on the bottom of the ballot
NBA All-Star voting is drawing to a close. Voting opened up on Christmas, but now, as we pass the midway point in January, it is set to close in less than a week. All votes will be tallied after the 11:59 p.m ET deadline on Jan. 20, and while we know nothing of how the media or coaches will vote at this point, the NBA released the latest returns on fan voting on Thursday.
Fan voting makes up 50 percent of the formula for naming All-Star starters. The media and coaches each have a 25 percent say in the starters as well, preventing some of the more outlandish names on the list below from realistically making the actual All-Star Game. The top vote-getter in each conference is named a captain, and the two captains pick teams from the pre-selected pool of All-Stars.
The race to watch this season is the one for the top spot in the Western Conference. While LeBron James has been a captain for the two All-Star Games that have used this format, Luka Doncic actually led all Western Conference players when the first returns were revealed. James took the lead back last week, and still has it today. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Eastern Conference by a wide margin, so barring something unforeseen, he will be one of the two captains.
The captains will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 23, and a week later, the league will announce the reserves that they will be picking from. But with the starters still yet to be named, here are the latest returns from fan-voting.
Western Conference
FRONTCOURT
GUARDS
LeBron James (LAL): 4,747,887
Luka Doncic (DAL): 4,598,323
Anthony Davis (LAL): 4,412,619
James Harden (HOU): 2,934,614
Kawhi Leonard (LAC): 2,973,076
Damian Lillard (POR): 984,140
Paul George (LAC): 1,171,616
Alex Caruso (LAL): 894,827
Nikola Jokic (DEN): 889,387
Russell Westbrook (HOU): 837,187
Carmelo Anthony (POR): 784,038
Stephen Curry (GSW): 819,352
Kristaps Porzingis (DAL): 774,056
Donovan Mitchell (UTA): 673,917
Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN): 746,013
Devin Booker (PHX): 577,035
Brandon Ingram (NOP): 672,666
D'Angelo Russell (GSW): 491,047
Dwight Howard (LAL): 670,643
Ja Morant (MEM): 399,703
Eastern Conference
FRONTCOURT
GUARDS
Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL): 4,474,107
Trae Young (ATL): 2,066,924
Pascal Siakam (TOR): 2,433,411
Kyrie Irving (BKN): 1,814,618
Joel Embiid (PHI): 2,398,743
Kemba Walker (BOS): 1,797,633
Jimmy Butler (MIA): 2,046,257
Derrick Rose (DET): 1,381,934
Jayson Tatum (BOS): 1,622,635
Kyle Lowry (TOR): 848,293
Tacko Fall (BOS): 757,375
Zach Lavine (CHI): 847,632
Bam Adebayo (MIA): 529,244
Jaylen Brown (BOS): 718,355
Gordon Hayward (BOS) 398,213
Ben Simmons (PHI): 629,199
Domantas Sabonis (IND): 381,390
Bradley Beal (WAS): 609,899
Andre Drummond (DET): 325,178
Fred VanVleet (TOR): 546,471
The Western Conference frontcourt list has seen little change. Karl-Anthony Towns has slid down to No. 8 due to injury, but otherwise, the same 10 players are largely in the same slots. The only change among Eastern Conference guards is Kyle Lowry jumping ahead of Zach LaVine. The two have been jockeying for position since voting began. East frontcourt players are in the exact same order that they were a week ago as well.
The Western Conference guard race, though, has seen an interesting development. Fan-favorite Lakers guard Alex Caruso, who had been sixth on the initial ballot, has jumped ahead of Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry for fourth place. The gap between himself and third-place guard Damian Lillard is now less than 100,000 votes, so while another jump is unlikely, it is far from impossible.
Caruso is a valuable player, but his presence on the list is exactly why coaches and media now have a say in naming starters. His presence is the result of big-market ballot stuffing, and as fun as it would be to see him in the All-Star Game, he obviously isn't one of the top 12 players in the West. Tacko Fall, currently sixth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players, is in the same boat.
Ultimately the system has enough checks and balances in place to ensure that undeserving players no longer get in. Curry and Kyrie Irving, also high on their respective lists, haven't played enough games to realistically deserve a spot.
Fans can fill out a ballot on the NBA's site to make their voice heard, and can do so on Google by searching for a player's name, team or typing "NBA Vote" or "NBA All-Star Vote" to make their choices. When using Google, fans are allowed to vote for 10 different players every day until Jan. 20. With four days left, there is still plenty of time left in these races.
