2020 NBA All-Star Saturday: How to watch 3-Point Contest, live stream, TV, start time, rules, participants

There isn't another professional sports league that has All-Star festivities as exciting as the NBA, and All-Star Saturday Night is the crowning jewel of the weekend-long fun. One of the premier events that evening is the 3-Point Contest, which this time around will have a bit of a twist. Two extra shots set up 6 feet behind the 3-point line will be added to the traditional five racks around the arc, and those shots will be worth three points each. Additionally, the contestants will now get 70 seconds to complete their shots.

Sharpshooters like Damian Lillard, Trae Young, Buddy Hield and Davis Bertans will try to steal the crown from Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris, who will be back to defend his crown. Whoever comes out on top, it should be an exciting event.

Here's everything you need to know about the 3-Point Contest:

How to watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night

What: 3-Point Contest



3-Point Contest When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. ET (second event)



Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. ET (second event) Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois



United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

3-Point Contest participants

*Injury replacement for Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard

3-Point Contest Rules

The 3-Point Contest is a classic event, but this year the format will be tweaked. As usual, there will be five racks set up around the arc in the two corners, two wings and top of the key. Four of those racks will have regular basketballs worth one point each, and one rack will have multi-colored "money balls" worth two points each. But this time around, there will also be two extra green balls set up six feet behind the 3-point line, and those shots will be worth three points. That means the maximum possible score is now 40, and in addition, players will get an additional 10 seconds to complete all their shots, bringing the time limit to 70 seconds.

This is a two-round event, and each shooter will go once in the first round. The players with the three highest scores will advance to the championship round. There, they'll each shoot again, with the lowest score going first. The player with the highest score in the championship round will be declared the winner.

Last year's champion, Joe Harris, is back to defend his crown, but he'll have a tough field to beat. Devin Booker, who is an injury replacement for Damian Lillard, and well-known shooters Buddy Hield and Trae Young are showing up as well. Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson, who is fifth in the league at 44.1 percent from 3, figures to be a dark horse contender.