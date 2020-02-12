2020 NBA All-Star Saturday: How to watch 3-Point Contest, online streaming, times, participants, rules
Nets guard Joe Harris is back to defend his title
We're just a few days away now from one of the biggest nights of the season, All-Star Saturday Night. And one of the premier events that evening is the 3-Point Contest, which this time around will have a bit of a twist. In addition to the traditional five racks around the arc, there will be two extra shots set up six feet behind the 3-point line, and those shots will be worth three points each. Furthermore, the contestants will now get 70 seconds to complete their shots.
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris will be back to defend his crown, while other sharpshooters such as Damian Lillard, Trae Young, Buddy Hield and Davis Bertans will join him. As always it should be an exciting event.
Here's everything you need to know about the 3-Point Contest:
How to watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night
- What: All-Star Saturday Night
- When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. ET (second event)
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
3-Point Contest participants
- Davis Bertans, Washington Wizards
- Devonte' Graham, Charlotte Hornets
- Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets
- Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings
- Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
- Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
3-Point Contest Rules
The 3-Point Contest is a classic event, but this year the format will be tweaked. As usual, there will be five racks set up around the arc in the two corners, two wings and top of the key. Four of those racks will have regular basketballs worth one point each, and one rack will have multi-colored "money balls" worth two points each. But this time around, there will also be two extra green balls set up six feet behind the 3-point line, and those shots will be worth three points. That means the maximum possible score is now 40, and in addition, players will get an additional 10 seconds to complete all their shots, bringing the time limit to 70 seconds.
This is a two-round event, and each shooter will go once in the first round. The players with the three highest scores will advance to the championship round. There, they'll each shoot again, with the lowest score going first. The player with the highest score in the championship round will be declared the winner.
Last year's champion, Joe Harris, is back to defend his crown, but he'll have a tough field to beat. Damian Lillard, who just went on a historic shooting streak is in the event for the fourth time in his career, and well-known shooters Buddy Hield and Trae Young are showing up as well. Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson, who is fifth in the league at 44.1 percent from 3, figures to be a dark horse contender.
