2020 NBA All-Star Saturday: How to watch Skills Challenge, live stream online, TV, time, rules, participants
The Celtics' Jayson Tatum returns to defend his title
All-Star Saturday Night is only days away, and the city of Chicago is gearing up for one of the most exciting nights on the NBA calendar. Of the three events happening that night, the Skills Challenge might just be an appetizer to the more glamorous 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest, but the opening act isn't one to be skipped.
Once again, the Skills Challenge will feature some of the best guards and bigs in the league, and test them on their ball handling, agility, passing and shooting. Matchups for the first round will be determined on Saturday night for the bracket-style contest.
Here's everything you need to know about the Skills Challenge:
How to watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night
- What: Skills Challenge
- When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. ET (first event)
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Skills Challenge participants
- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
- Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Clippers
- Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder*
- Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
- Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
- Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
*Injury replacement for Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose
Who wins the NBA Skills Challenge? And what X-factor makes one player a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Barner's pick for the 2020 NBA Skills Challenge, all from the expert on an impressive run with his NBA picks, and find out.
Skills Challenge rules
While the Skills Challenge doesn't have the historic cache of the other contests, it is pretty fun in its own right -- especially now that they've turned it into a bigs vs. guards competition. This is a three-round, bracket-style contest, where players will compete head-to-head in an obstacle course featuring checkpoints that test their dribbling, passing and shooting. In each round, two contestants will go simultaneously, and the player who completes the course the fastest moves on to the next round. The winner of the championship round is declared the winner. First-round matchups will be determined prior to the event.
Jayson Tatum is returning to defend his crown, and 2018 champion Spencer Dinwiddie is back again as well. Bam Adebayo and Domantas Sabonis are some of the standout bigs, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is stepping in for Derrick Rose as an injury replacement.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
All-Star Saturday night: How to watch
All-Star Saturday night is one of the biggest nights on the NBA calendar
-
How to Watch the Rising Stars Game
Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and Ja Morant headline the Rising Stars Challenge
-
Rookie Rankings: Morant leads into break
Morant recorded his first career triple-double in a win over the Wizards
-
2020 NBA Skills Competition odds, picks
Mike Barner is on a 78-47 NBA roll and just released his pick for the 2020 NBA Skills Challenge.
-
LeBron, Jordan card sells for $900K
The card is the most expensive piece of merchandise featuring Jordan or James
-
Derrick Jones Jr. dunk contest explained
The Miami guard has been jumping out the gym for years, and will take those abilities to Chicago
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant