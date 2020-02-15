2020 NBA All-Star Saturday: How to watch Skills Challenge, online live stream, TV channel, rules, participants
The Celtics' Jayson Tatum returns to defend his title
All-Star Saturday Night is here, and the city of Chicago is ready for one of the most exciting nights on the NBA calendar. Among the three events on the schedule, the Skills Challenge might be viewed as an appetizer to the more glamorous 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest. Still, the opening act isn't one to be skipped.
Once again, the Skills Challenge will feature some of the best guards and big men in the league, including defending champion Jayson Tatum. They will also be tested on their ball-handling, agility, passing and shooting skills. Matchups for the first round will be determined on Saturday night for the bracket-style contest.
Here's everything you need to know about the Skills Challenge:
How to watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night
- What: Skills Challenge
- When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. ET (first event)
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Skills Challenge participants
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (defending champion)
- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
- Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Clippers
- Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder*
- Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
- Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
- Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
*Injury replacement for Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose
Who wins the NBA Skills Challenge? And what X-factor makes one player a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Barner's pick for the 2020 NBA Skills Challenge, all from the expert on an impressive run with his NBA picks, and find out.
Skills Challenge rules
While the Skills Challenge doesn't have the historic cache of the other contests, it is pretty fun in its own right -- especially now that they've turned it into a bigs vs. guards competition. This is a three-round, bracket-style contest, where players will compete head-to-head in an obstacle course featuring checkpoints that test their dribbling, passing and shooting. In each round, two contestants will go simultaneously, and the player who completes the course the fastest moves on to the next round. The winner of the championship round is declared the winner. First-round matchups will be determined prior to the event.
Jayson Tatum is returning to defend his crown, and 2018 champion Spencer Dinwiddie is back again as well. Bam Adebayo and Domantas Sabonis are some of the standout bigs, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is stepping in for Derrick Rose as an injury replacement.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
All-Star Saturday night: How to watch
All-Star Saturday, one of the biggest days on the NBA calendar, is finally here
-
NBA Skills Competition 2020 odds, picks
Mike Barner is on a 78-47 NBA roll and just released his pick for the 2020 NBA Skills Challenge.
-
NBA All-Star Weekend gambling guide
Here's how you can turn a profit this weekend
-
Bold predictions for NBA All-Star Game
Let's throw out some bold predictions for what should be a fun -- and maybe confusing -- night
-
NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2020 odds, picks
Mike Barner is on a 78-47 run on NBA picks and just locked in his top plays for the 2020 Slam...
-
2020 NBA 3-Point Contest odds, bets
Mike Barner is on a 78-47 NBA roll and just released his pick for the 2020 3-point contest.
-
Takeaways: Team USA wins Rising Stars Challenge
Five key takeaways as Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson dominated in a night showcasing plenty...
-
Live updates: NBA Celebrity game
The Oscar-winning Chicago native out-dueled Windy City counterpart Chance the Rapper