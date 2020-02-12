2020 NBA All-Star Saturday: How to watch Skills Challenge, online streaming, times, participants, rules
The Celtics' Jayson Tatum returns to defend his title
The 2020 version of All-Star Saturday Night is only days away, and the city of Chicago is gearing up for one of the most exciting nights on the NBA calendar. The 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest are the main events, but the opening act isn't one to be skipped.
Once again, the Skills Challenge will feature some of the best guards and bigs in the league, and test them on their ball handling, agility, passing and shooting. The first-round matchups for the bracket-style contest will be determined on Saturday night just prior to the event.
Here's everything you need to know about the Skills Challenge:
How to watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night
- What: All-Star Saturday Night
- When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. ET (first event)
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Skills Challenge participants
- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
- Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Clippers
- Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder*
- Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
- Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
- Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
*Injury replacement for Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose
Skills Challenge rules
The opening act for All-Star Saturday night is once again the Skills Challenge. This event doesn't have the historic cache of the other contests, but it is pretty fun in its own right -- especially now that they've turned it into a bigs vs. guards competition. This is a three-round, bracket-style contest, where players will compete head-to-head in an obstacle course featuring checkpoints that test their dribbling, passing and shooting. In each round, two contestants will go simultaneously, and the player who completes the course the fastest moves on to the next round. The winner of the championship round is declared the winner. First-round matchups will be determined prior to the event.
Jayson Tatum is returning to defend his crown, and 2018 champion Spencer Dinwiddie is back again as well. Bam Adebayo and Domantas Sabonis are some of the standout bigs, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is stepping in for Derrick Rose as an injury replacement.
