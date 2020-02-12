2020 NBA All-Star Saturday: How to watch Slam Dunk Contest, online streaming, times, participants, rules

One of the biggest events of the NBA calendar, All-Star Saturday Night, is now on the horizon. Some of the best talents in the league will descend upon Chicago to test their abilities in playmaking, shooting and dunking. But while the entire night is highly anticipated, there's no question the premier event is the Slam Dunk Contest.

The final event of the evening as always, the Dunk Contest will close the show, and the contestants will have much to live up to in the home of one of the greatest dunkers the league has ever seen: Michael Jordan. The Bulls legend won back-to-back titles in 1987 and 1988, the latter of which was in Chicago.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Dunk Contest:

How to watch the Dunk Contest

What: All-Star Saturday Night



All-Star Saturday Night When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. ET (third event)



Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. ET (third event) Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois



United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: TNT



TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

Slam Dunk Contest participants

Slam Dunk Contest rules

The most iconic event of All-Star Weekend will close the show on Saturday night, and sees the return of two veteran dunkers. Dwight Howard, who won the event in 2008, returns for the first time in 11 years, while Aaron Gordon, who put together a legendary duel with Zach LaVine in 2016, will look for his first title.

This is a two-round event, and each dunker will get two turns in the first round. Their dunks will be scored by five judges, who can award scores ranging from 6-10. The players with the two highest combined scores in the first round move on to the final round. In that showdown, the two remaining contestants will once again get two dunks each, and the player with the highest combined score from their two final-round dunks will be crowned the champion.