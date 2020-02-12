2020 NBA All-Star Saturday: How to watch Slam Dunk Contest, participants, rules, live stream online, times

When it comes to NBA All-Star Saturday night, nothing can compare to the anticipation that surrounds the Slam Dunk Contest. Four of the league's best dunkers will descend upon Chicago to put on a show for the fans and try and etch their names among some of the game's greatest to ever compete in the contest.

The Slam Dunk Contest will once again be the finale of All-Star Saturday night, and the contestants will have much to live up to in the home of one of the greatest dunkers the league has ever seen: Michael Jordan. The Bulls legend won back-to-back titles in 1987 and 1988, the latter of which was in Chicago.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Slam Dunk Contest:

How to watch All-Star Saturday Night

What: Slam Dunk Contest



Slam Dunk Contest When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. ET (third event)



Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. ET (third event) Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois



United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

Slam Dunk Contest participants

Slam Dunk Contest rules

The most iconic event of All-Star Weekend will close the show on Saturday night, and sees the return of two veteran dunkers. Dwight Howard, who won the event in 2008, returns for the first time in 11 years, while Aaron Gordon, who put together a legendary duel with Zach LaVine in 2016, will look for his first title.

This is a two-round event, and each dunker will get two turns in the first round. Their dunks will be scored by five judges, who can award scores ranging from 6-10. The players with the two highest combined scores in the first round move on to the final round. In that showdown, the two remaining contestants will once again get two dunks each, and the player with the highest combined score from their two final-round dunks will be crowned the champion.