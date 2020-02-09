2020 NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Participants, rules, how to watch Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest

NBA All-Star weekend is right around the corner, and while much of the attention has been focused on the All-Star Game itself, especially after captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo made their picks a few nights ago, the festivities scheduled for the night before are perhaps more interesting.

All-Star Saturday Night is one of the biggest nights on the NBA calendar, and this year is no different. The sporting world will stand still as the league's best shooters, dunkers and playmakers take center stage for the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest.

Here's everything you need to know about the festivities.

How to watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night

What: All-Star Saturday Night



All-Star Saturday Night When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. ET



Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois



United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: TNT



TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)



Skills Challenge participants

The opening act for All-Star Saturday night is once again the Skills Challenge. This event doesn't have the historic cache of the other contests, but it is pretty fun in its own right -- especially now that they've turned it into a bigs vs. guards competition. This is a three-round, bracket style contest, where players will compete head-to-head in an obstacle course featuring checkpoints that test their dribbling, passing and shooting. In each round, two contestants will go simultaneously, and the player who completes the course the fastest moves on to the next round. The winner of the championship round is declared the winner. First-round matchups will be determined prior to the event.

Jayson Tatum is returning to defend his crown, and 2018 champion Spencer Dinwiddie is back again as well. Bam Adebayo and Domantas Sabonis are some of the standout bigs, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is stepping in for Derrick Rose as an injury replacement.

*Injury replacement for Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose

3-Point Contest participants

The 3-Point Contest is a classic event, but this year the format will be tweaked. As usual, there will be five racks set up around the arc in the two corners, two wings and top of the key. Four of those racks will have regular basketballs worth one point each, and one rack will have multi-colored "money balls" worth two points each. But this time around, there will also be two extra green balls set up six feet behind the 3-point line, and those shots will be worth three points. That means the maximum possible score is now 40, and in addition, players will get an additional 10 seconds to complete all their shots, bringing the time limit to 70 seconds.

This is a two-round event, and each shooter will go once in the first round. The players with the three highest scores will advance to the championship round. There, they'll each shoot again, with the lowest score going first. The player with the highest score in the championship round will be declared the winner.

Last year's champion Joe Harris is back to defend his crown, but he'll have a tough field to beat. Damian Lillard, who just went on a historic shooting streak is in the event for the fourth time in his career, and well-known shooters Buddy Hield and Trae Young are showing up as well. Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson, who is fifth in the league at 44.1 percent from 3, figures to be a dark horse contender.

Slam Dunk Contest participants

The most iconic event of All-Star Weekend will close the show on Saturday night, and sees the return of two veteran dunkers. Dwight Howard, who won the event in 2008, returns for the first time in 11 years, while Aaron Gordon, who put together a legendary duel with Zach LaVine in 2016, will look for his first title.

This is a two-round event, and each dunker will get two turns in the first round. Their dunks will be scored by five judges, who can award scores ranging from 6-10. The players with the two highest combined scores in the first round move on to the final round. In that showdown, the two remaining contestants will once again get two dunks each, and the player with the highest combined score from their two final-round dunks will be crowned the champion.