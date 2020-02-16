2020 NBA All-Star Weekend: Derrick Jones Jr. wins Slam Dunk Contest over Aaron Gordon in controversial finish
Jones Jr. did a windmill from the free throw line for his final slam
The Slam Dunk Contest is the most iconic All-Star Saturday Night event, and thanks to an incredible showdown between Derrick Jones Jr. and Aaron Gordon in Chicago, that status has been further entrenched. After countless perfect 50s, a two-dunk dunk-off and a judging controversy, Jones defeated Gordon to lift the trophy and send Gordon to another devastating defeat.
On the final dunk of the night, Jones Jr. cleared the runway and flew to the rim for a windmill after taking off from just inside the free throw line. The judges were impressed, but not enough for a perfect 50, and instead awarded him 48 points, which opened the door for Gordon to finally take home his first trophy.
As he tried to figure out what to do, Gordon approached one of the biggest men he could find, Shaquille O'Neal, and asked him to help out. The Hall of Famer, however, was uninterested and soon the attention turned to Celtics rookie Tacko Fall. The 7-foot-6 center looked nervous, but agreed to participate, and Gordon awed the crowd by jumping over him for a slam.
It didn't awe the judges, though, and they shocked the world by awarding Gordon a ... 47. Clearly frustrated, Gordon tossed his shoes into the stands as the crowd voiced their surprise and displeasure.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 NBA All-Star Weekend winners
A list of the winners from the various events at 2020 NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago
-
Takeaways: Hield wins 3-Point Contest
Hield hit the final shot at the buzzer to win the title
-
Heat's Adebayo wins Skills Challenge
The bigs took over the Skills Challenge on Saturday night
-
Kobe, Stern get unorthodox tribute
Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker twisted the usual moment of silence in honor of an NBA legend...
-
NBA renames All-Star MVP after Kobe
Adam Silver made an emotional announcement Saturday in honor of an NBA legend
-
Predicting All-Star Saturday winners
Our team of NBA experts give their picks for all three event winners on All-Star Saturday Night
-
Live updates: NBA All-Star Saturday
We have you covered with all the updates and highlights throughout Saturday night's three marquee...
-
Adam Silver delivers NBA state of union
Silver provided updates on what's going on with the NBA, both on and off of the court