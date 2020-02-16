2020 NBA All-Star Weekend: Derrick Jones Jr. wins Slam Dunk Contest over Aaron Gordon in controversial finish

The Slam Dunk Contest is the most iconic All-Star Saturday Night event, and thanks to an incredible showdown between Derrick Jones Jr. and Aaron Gordon in Chicago, that status has been further entrenched. After countless perfect 50s, a two-dunk dunk-off and a judging controversy, Jones defeated Gordon to lift the trophy and send Gordon to another devastating defeat.

On the final dunk of the night, Jones Jr. cleared the runway and flew to the rim for a windmill after taking off from just inside the free throw line. The judges were impressed, but not enough for a perfect 50, and instead awarded him 48 points, which opened the door for Gordon to finally take home his first trophy.

As he tried to figure out what to do, Gordon approached one of the biggest men he could find, Shaquille O'Neal, and asked him to help out. The Hall of Famer, however, was uninterested and soon the attention turned to Celtics rookie Tacko Fall. The 7-foot-6 center looked nervous, but agreed to participate, and Gordon awed the crowd by jumping over him for a slam.

It didn't awe the judges, though, and they shocked the world by awarding Gordon a ... 47. Clearly frustrated, Gordon tossed his shoes into the stands as the crowd voiced their surprise and displeasure.