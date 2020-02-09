2020 NBA buyout tracker: Bucks will reportedly sign Marvin Williams; who else could move to a contender?
Williams could give Milwaukee a boost
The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, but that doesn't mean that transactions are done for the season. It's buyout time, where bad teams will cut ties with players, usually veterans in the final year of their contract, allowing them to enter free agency. The team gets to save some money via the buyout, while the player gets to join a contender for the playoff run.
It didn't take long for the action to get underway this season, with Marvin Williams reportedly agreeing to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks just a day after the trade deadline. Furthermore, it appears the Hornets are also working with Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to buy him out of his deal.
There will be more than just Hornets hitting the buyout market, though, so here's a handy tracker to keep you up to date on all of the moves going on around the league. As a note of clarification, we don't know for sure who will end up getting bought out, but the following list includes some of the key candidates to keep an eye on.
Also worth noting that this list includes some players, such as Darren Collison, Jeff Green and Isaiah Thomas, who are either free agents or have already been waived. Technically they aren't buyout candidates then, but they fit into this group of players who may latch on with a contender.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
Marvin Williams (33)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to sign with Bucks
Darren Collison (32)
|G
|Free agent; hasn't played in NBA this season
Langston Galloway (28)
|G
|Still with Pistons
Evan Turner (31)
|G/F
|Still with Timberwolves
Bismack Biyombo (27)
|C
|Still with Hornets
Jeff Green (33)
|F
|Waived by Jazz
Tyler Johnson (27)
|G
|Still with Suns
|F
|Expected to be bought out by Hornets
John Henson (29)
|F/C
|Still with Pistons
Trey Burke (27)
|G
|Waived by Sixers
Isaiah Thomas (31)
|G
|Waived by Clippers
Tim Frazier (29)
|G
|Waived by Pistons
Allen Crabbe (27)
|G
|Still with Timberwolves
Matthew Dellavedova (29)
|G
|Still with Cavaliers
Brandon Knight (28)
|G
|Still with Pistons
Dion Waiters (28)
|G
|Waived by Grizzlies
